  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stryker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:03:45 pm EDT
269.47 USD   -0.26%
04/06SYK ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Stryker Corporation for Potential Securities Law Violations
AQ
03/30Thinking about trading options or stock in Paychex, Apple, NVIDIA, Deere & Company, or Stryker Corp?
PR
03/30Stryker to host conference call on April 28, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STRYKER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stryker Corporation on Behalf of Stryker Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/08/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stryker Corporation (“Stryker” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SYK) on behalf of Stryker stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stryker has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Stryker is a medical technology company that operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopedics and Spine.

On April 6, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (Spruce Point) published a report alleging that Stryker has failed to disclose certain material facts to investors concerning its operations. Specifically, Spruce Point stated that it "Finds Evidence That Stryker Has Failed to Disclose Inventory Accounting Challenges and Made Various Changes to Accounting Policies Designed to Flatter Its Performance, Using Greater Non-GAAP Adjustments to Portray Margin Stability and Earnings Growth.” Additionally, the report indicated among other things, that Stryker has concealed from investors that its true exposure to elective procedures adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was 50% of sales; that a critical ERP project to unify over 40 systems failed miserably; and that critical materials inventory continues to be hampered by supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.

Following this news, the price of Stryker shares was down over 4% in earlymorning trading on April 6, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stryker shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 322 M - -
Net income 2022 2 980 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 269,47 $
Average target price 281,63 $
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Douville Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dana S. McMahon Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION0.77%102 043
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-4.68%13 974
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.10.44%7 216
AXONICS, INC.14.91%3 007
GLAUKOS CORPORATION38.93%2 905
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-23.13%2 239