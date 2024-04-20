Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes.

A circle of caring

Close collaboration between an orthopaedic surgeon and Stryker's product expert helps a young athlete and advocate get active again-so she can keep inspiring others

On a late night in February 2021, Dr. Daniel Stahl, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon, was on call at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple, Texas. He got word of an air ambulance on its way from Waco, transporting a young woman who had been hit by a car. The patient, Jamie Blanek, had a devastating list of injuries, including a fractured skull, broken pelvis and extensive tissue, ligament and tendon damage. Jamie's left leg was shattered in multiple places. Her right leg was amputated at the scene.

Within minutes of landing at Baylor Scott & White, Jamie went into surgery to stabilize her left leg and save her life.

Confident care amid the unexpected

Unlike elective surgeries planned weeks or months in advance, the work of a trauma surgeon is nearly impossible to plan for or predict. Every minute counts, and surgeons need the best tools and knowledge at the ready. As Dr. Stahl prepared for surgery, one of his first calls was to BJ Williams, a trauma sales representative within Stryker's Trauma Business.

Stryker's trauma sales representatives operate on call and around the clock, much like the healthcare professionals they support. They are often present in the operating room, providing guidance throughout a procedure on the safe and effective use of our products. When it comes to orthopaedic surgery, they are equipped to answer technical questions related to the size and positioning of the orthopaedic implant.

"I called BJ to discuss options," says Dr. Stahl. "Every bone in Jamie's left leg was broken, including multiple complex fractures. BJ offered guidance on the available product options, including screws, the length of the implant and plate selection."

"And he provided that information to me quickly-so I could begin surgery as soon as possible."