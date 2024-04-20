2023 Comprehensive Report
Financial,
environmental, social and governance
We work with our customers every day to
make healthcare better
Table of contents
2023 in review
2
Better healthcare
14
Stronger people
24
Healthier planet
41
Good business
54
Appendix
72
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes.
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 2
2023
in review
In this section
A circle of caring
3
Our company
6
2023 fast facts
7
CEO message
8
Financial highlights
10
Committed to corporate responsibility
12
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 3
A circle of caring
Close collaboration between an orthopaedic surgeon and Stryker's product expert helps a young athlete and advocate get active again-so she can keep inspiring others
On a late night in February 2021, Dr. Daniel Stahl, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon, was on call at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple, Texas. He got word of an air ambulance on its way from Waco, transporting a young woman who had been hit by a car. The patient, Jamie Blanek, had a devastating list of injuries, including a fractured skull, broken pelvis and extensive tissue, ligament and tendon damage. Jamie's left leg was shattered in multiple places. Her right leg was amputated at the scene.
Within minutes of landing at Baylor Scott & White, Jamie went into surgery to stabilize her left leg and save her life.
Confident care amid the unexpected
Unlike elective surgeries planned weeks or months in advance, the work of a trauma surgeon is nearly impossible to plan for or predict. Every minute counts, and surgeons need the best tools and knowledge at the ready. As Dr. Stahl prepared for surgery, one of his first calls was to BJ Williams, a trauma sales representative within Stryker's Trauma Business.
Stryker's trauma sales representatives operate on call and around the clock, much like the healthcare professionals they support. They are often present in the operating room, providing guidance throughout a procedure on the safe and effective use of our products. When it comes to orthopaedic surgery, they are equipped to answer technical questions related to the size and positioning of the orthopaedic implant.
"I called BJ to discuss options," says Dr. Stahl. "Every bone in Jamie's left leg was broken, including multiple complex fractures. BJ offered guidance on the available product options, including screws, the length of the implant and plate selection."
"And he provided that information to me quickly-so I could begin surgery as soon as possible."
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 4
In that moment, he gave me hope that even though my life was going to be different, there was light at the end of the tunnel."
Jamie Blanek
Staying active, no matter what
As Dr. Stahl rapidly learned, Jamie was not just any patient. A former Miss Waco pageant winner, Jamie was well-known in the community for her many charitable endeavors, including her work at an animal shelter and with
autistic children. She was also passionate about fitness.
"The first actual conversation I remember after the accident was with Dr. Stahl,"
Jamie says. "In that conversation, we talked about my life before. I told him, 'I'm very active. I snowboard. I travel. I dance. I work out every day.'"
"I think in that conversation, he understood that I was a person who was not going to give up. He said that eventually I'd be able to do almost everything I used to do."
What he said next surprised her most: "He said, next year, we'll run a Spartan race together."
"In that moment, he gave me hope that even though my life was going to be different, there was light at the end of the tunnel."
Cutting-edge treatment
Over the course of five surgeries, Dr. Stahl used a range of Stryker's trauma products to repair Jamie's left leg. A Hoffmann 3 external fixation system stabilized the bones from the outside. Later, a combination of a T2 Alpha intramedullary nail and VariAx 2 plates were implanted as a solution for internal stability.
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 5
Because I had people helping me, now I can keep helping others."
Jamie Blanek
An inspiring recovery
Three years after her accident, Jamie is even more active than she was before. She moved to Utah and now snowboards competitively, ranking second in the 2023 Europa Cup and seventh at the Para Snowboard World Championships in boardercross. These achievements are about more than medals-they are helping prove that athletes with lower limb disabilities like hers can compete at the highest levels. She's also involved with the Range of Motion Project, which provides custom prosthetics for people with amputations in Ecuador, Guatemala and the United States.
In 2022, Dr. Stahl kept his promise by running a Spartan race with Jamie-tackling not only a 5K, but also a course at 9,000 feet of elevation and multiple obstacles along the way.
"I'm so fortunate that Dr. Stahl has been with me through this entire process," Jamie says. "I couldn't have been placed in a better hospital, in a better operating room, than with him. From the first conversation we had, he's had faith in me, and I've had faith in him."
After her recovery, Jamie also met BJ, whose product offering guidance helped inform Dr. Stahl's course of treatment. "My recovery is proof that their collaboration worked. I'm fortunate that there are people who want to do their best work, so I can live my best life."
"It's a circle of helping people, and that's really the good of this story. Because I had people helping me, now I can keep helping others."
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 6
Our company
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at stryker.com
Focus areas
- Biologics
- Clinical Communication and Workflow
- Craniomaxillofacial
- Digital and Enabling Technologies
- Emergency and Acute Care
- Foot and Ankle
- Hips
- Infrastructure and Integration
- Knees
- Minimally Invasive and Open Surgical Visualization
- Neurosurgical
- Neurovascular
- Otolaryngology
- Power Tools
- Reprocessing
- Robotic-AssistedSurgery
- Spine
- Sports Medicine
- Surgical Equipment
- Trauma
- Upper Extremities
Global recognition
- Great Place to Work World's Best Workplaces
- Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
- Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
- Fortune Best Workplaces for Women
- Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
2023 fast facts
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 7
$20.5B global sales 52,000 employees ~75 countries we reach SYK stock symbol (NYSE)
Better healthcare
Over 150M* patients impacted globally
$1.4B R&D spend
~12,900 patents owned globally
Healthier planet
~70% of 2022 North American electricity volume will be covered by our Renewable Power Purchase agreement annually
8 sites added to Stryker's renewable energy portfolio through electrical agreements
Good business
Stronger people
50% of Stryker's Board members identify as people of color, and 40% identify as women
>$1B spend with diverse- owned and small businesses in the U.S.
59% of direct suppliers (by spend) assessed on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance
$8.2M in employee and match contributions to global nonprofits
Named a World's Best Workplace for the seventh
year in a row
Scored in the top 15% companies Gallup surveyed for employee engagement
*Figure based on 2022 data. We regularly update our methodology to reflect our business footprint and data availability, which may result
in changes to our reported metric.
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 8
Dear stakeholders,
A message from Stryker's
matter. Behind our strong culture is a robust
Chair and CEO, Kevin Lobo
talent offense that values diverse strengths, listens
to employees and prioritizes engagement and
Working together with our customers, we
development. Aligned with our values, we continue
to advance our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
are making healthcare better and growing
efforts that support our continued success. In
our impact around the world.
recognition of our culture, Stryker continues to
During 2023, we surpassed $20 billion in sales,
be honored as a Great Place to Work, World's Best
and, with this milestone, we also understand
Workplaces, Fortune 100 Best and Best Workplaces
that our responsibility to our stakeholders grows
for Women.
accordingly. Our strong culture, led by mission-
Innovation
driven employees, is key to our ability to support
our customers. Together, our momentum continues
Innovation is the lifeblood of our company, and
as we are driving tremendous innovation through
we have healthy product pipelines across our
specialization. I'd like to thank our employees and
business units. Our deep customer insights allow
customers for their determination and dedication
us to better understand their needs and build
to make a positive impact now and into the future.
technologies and solutions to address them. We
Culture
had numerous high-impact product launches in 2023
that contributed to our strong growth and will
Our mission and values unify our employees,
continue to have an impact into 2024 and beyond.
and our culture is built on purpose, talent,
Digital and robotic technologies are powering
relationships and growth. We hire people who are
the surgical guidance and planning software
curious and humble and who believe that results
features of many of our products, including Mako
Total Knee 2.0. Our Trauma
We are well-positioned to
and Extremities Division has
had another year of multiple
continue our momentum and
product launches, adding to a
robust list since the acquisition
deliver strong performance for all
of Wright Medical. Expanding on
stakeholders in the years ahead."
a strong history of visualization
innovation, our Endoscopy
Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO
Business has launched the 1788
Platform, which helps surgeons
see better and helps them to better
2023 in review
Healthcare
People
Planet
Business
Appendix
Stryker 2023 Comprehensive Report 9
identify cancer in different parts of the anatomy for treatment using CYTALUX. Our Medical Division introduced the Prime Connect Stretcher and the Xpedition Powered Stair Chair, while our Instruments Division launched the Neptune S Waste Management System, to name a few.
Performance
In 2023, Stryker's sales grew over 11% organically. We continue to specialize and diversify our portfolio with a focus on organic innovation and non-organic innovation through mergers and acquisitions, including more than 50 acquisitions in the last 10 years. We remain focused on advancing globalization, and our international success continued with double-digit organic sales growth in 2023. With the U.S. representing more than 70% of our sales, the international market opportunity remains significant. We are also well- positioned to benefit from the trend in shift of site of care for certain procedures to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). With our ASC offense, we have a focused approach for our customers that provides strong support to them as they build, expand and renovate their centers. Our broad portfolio across capital equipment, implants and surgical disposables is well-suited for their needs.
Corporate responsibility
Our positive impact is built on responsible, sustainable practices, and Stryker's commitment to a better, healthier world starts with our Corporate Responsibility framework of stronger people, healthier planet and good business.
It's been a challenging year for many across the globe. Stryker and our employees provide support through our signature partners, including American Red Cross/Red Crescent societies
and Project C.U.R.E, as well as our employee volunteering, giving and company match programs. We also know that there is a connection between human health and the health of our planet, and we're making strides in reducing
our environmental footprint. We are building initiatives aimed at integrating sustainable practices into our businesses, embedding Corporate Responsibility Champions across the company, and adding a new R&D environmental sustainability design award. Collaboration across the industry and with our customers is key to collective progress, and we held our first Climate Week Town Hall this year, inviting customers and employees to discuss sustainability issues most important to them. Together with our customers, we impact more than 150 million patients annually, a number that helps quantify our reach and inspires us to push further.
We are well-positioned to continue our momentum and deliver strong performance for all stakeholders in the years ahead. We are winning with our employees and customers and continuing to make strong progress in corporate responsibility. Please enjoy reading this report, which should leave you as excited as I am about our prospects for the future.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stryker Corporation published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 16:21:02 UTC.