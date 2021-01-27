Log in
STRYKER CORPORATION

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
01/27 04:10:00 pm
230.75 USD   -3.05%
Stryker : 4Q Net Income Falls; Operating Expenses Rise 12%

01/27/2021 | 04:34pm EST
By Allison Prang

Stryker Corp. reported a drop in profit but slightly higher revenue for the fourth quarter as operating expenses increased from a year earlier.

Net income was $568 million, or $1.49 a share, for the fourth quarter. Earnings a year ago were $725 million, or $1.90 a share.

Adjusted earnings were $2.81 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting $2.55 a share.

Stryker's operating expenses rose 12% from a year ago to $1.97 billion. The company also logged more in other expenses vs. the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Net sales rose more than 3% from a year ago to $4.26 billion. Analysts were expecting $4.33 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1633ET

