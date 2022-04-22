Stryker Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Stryker Corporation (SYK) is currently at $252.21, down $17.82 or 6.6%

--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $245.85

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.75%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.74% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 2, 2020, when it fell 10.16%

--Down 5.66% month-to-date

--Down 5.69% year-to-date

--Down 9.95% from its all-time closing high of $280.09 on Sept. 8, 2021

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it closed at $267.00

--Down 9.95% from its 52-week closing high of $280.09 on Sept. 8, 2021

--Up 6.58% from its 52-week closing low of $236.63 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as low as $251.80; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $248.68

--Down 6.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.2%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:10:24 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1329ET