Stryker Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Stryker Corporation (SYK) is currently at $252.21, down $17.82 or 6.6%
--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $245.85
--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.75%
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.74% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 2, 2020, when it fell 10.16%
--Down 5.66% month-to-date
--Down 5.69% year-to-date
--Down 9.95% from its all-time closing high of $280.09 on Sept. 8, 2021
--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it closed at $267.00
--Up 6.58% from its 52-week closing low of $236.63 on Nov. 30, 2021
--Traded as low as $251.80; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $248.68
--Down 6.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.2%
--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 1:10:24 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
