Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stryker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:03:28 pm EDT
250.12 USD   -7.37%
01:30pStryker Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19Stryker Corp. Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13Truist Securities Initiates Stryker at Hold With $296 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stryker Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stryker Corporation (SYK) is currently at $252.21, down $17.82 or 6.6%


--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $245.85

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.75%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.74% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 2, 2020, when it fell 10.16%

--Down 5.66% month-to-date

--Down 5.69% year-to-date

--Down 9.95% from its all-time closing high of $280.09 on Sept. 8, 2021

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 23, 2021), when it closed at $267.00

--Down 9.95% from its 52-week closing high of $280.09 on Sept. 8, 2021

--Up 6.58% from its 52-week closing low of $236.63 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as low as $251.80; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $248.68

--Down 6.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.2%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 1:10:24 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1329ET

All news about STRYKER CORPORATION
01:30pStryker Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19Stryker Corp. Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 --..
DJ
04/13Truist Securities Initiates Stryker at Hold With $296 Price Target
MT
04/10STRYKER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stryker Corporation on Behalf..
BU
04/08STRYKER ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stryker Corporation on Behalf..
BU
04/06SYK ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Stryker Corporation for Poten..
AQ
03/30Thinking about trading options or stock in Paychex, Apple, NVIDIA, Deere & Company, or ..
PR
03/30Stryker to host conference call on April 28, 2022
GL
03/30STRYKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27Aeris Environmental Names New CEO; Shares Jump 9%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRYKER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 336 M - -
Net income 2022 2 978 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 270,03 $
Average target price 283,04 $
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Douville Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dana S. McMahon Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION0.98%101 990
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC0.70%14 809
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.3.77%6 770
AXONICS, INC.12.09%2 950
GLAUKOS CORPORATION34.90%2 836
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-31.45%2 291