Stryker : Presentation (opens in new window)

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related policies and actions by governments or third parties; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Wright; the effects of the Wright acquisition on the parties' relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products, including Wright products; potential supply disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes, including the acquisition of Wright; and our ability to realize anticipated cost savings. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Organic sales growth, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion as shown in this presentation are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales growth, operating income margin, net earnings per diluted share and cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected sales growth, operating income margin, net earnings per diluted share and cash provided by operating activities to expected organic sales growth, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. Refer to the Appendix attached to this presentation for the definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and for the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.