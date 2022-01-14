Log in
    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
Stryker Restructures Operations Into Two Business Segments

01/14/2022 | 01:26pm EST
By Kimberly Chin


Stryker Corp. said it will separate its operations into two reportable business units instead of three to help align the company under a new internal reporting structure.

The medical-technology company said its business will now operate under a MedSurg and neurotechnology segment and an orthopaedics and spine segment. The company previously had three reportable business units: one dedicated to orthopaedics, another to MedSurg and a third to neurotechnology and spine.

The company said the restructuring follows the transition of responsibilities of its president and chief operating officer, Timothy Scannell. Last year, Stryker said Mr. Scannell intended to retire at the end of March 2023. The company said he would move to an advisory role, effective Oct. 1, 2021, and his duties would be divided between group Presidents J. Andrew Pierce and Spencer Stiles.

Mr. Pierce will help run the MedSurg and neurotechnology business and Mr. Stiles will help run the orthopaedics and spine segment, Stryker said in a securities filing.

In the third quarter, orthopaedic net sales netted $1.5 billion, a 16% increase from the previous year. MedSurg net sales were $1.8 billion, representing a 9.4% increase over last year. The neurotechnology and spine segment had net sales of around $900 million, up 7.3% year over year.

Stryker's shares fell 2% on Friday to $262.44.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1326ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 055 M - -
Net income 2021 2 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 267,89 $
Average target price 286,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Managers and Directors
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell Executive Advisor
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alan Douville Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dana S. McMahon Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION0.18%101 059
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-1.51%15 378
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.2.39%6 444
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-5.81%2 707
AXONICS, INC.-1.64%2 550
GLAUKOS CORPORATION13.82%2 434