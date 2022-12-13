Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stryker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-12-13 am EST
254.35 USD   +2.08%
10:28aStryker launches Citrefix™ Suture Anchor System, featuring award-winning Citregen biomaterial designed to support bone regeneration and the natural healing process
BU
12/12Wells Fargo Increases Price Target on Stryker to $281 From $248, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/07Insider Sell: Stryker
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stryker launches Citrefix™ Suture Anchor System, featuring award-winning Citregen biomaterial designed to support bone regeneration and the natural healing process

12/13/2022 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) today announced the launch of Citrefix™, a suture anchor system for foot and ankle surgical procedures. The new system uses Citregen™, an award-winning bioresorbable material designed to mimic the chemistry and structure of native bone.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005214/en/

Stryker's new suture anchor system for foot and ankle surgical procedures, featuring the award-winning Citregen, a bioresorbable material designed to mimic the chemistry and structure of native bone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stryker's new suture anchor system for foot and ankle surgical procedures, featuring the award-winning Citregen, a bioresorbable material designed to mimic the chemistry and structure of native bone. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our customers will now benefit from the expanded use of one of the most innovative bioresorbable materials available for use in foot and ankle procedures,” said Michael Rankin, vice president, marketing and medical education for Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business. “Citrefix’s unique suture anchor system is the next step in our expanding Citregen portfolio.”

Citrefix is a disposable suture anchor system that features a resorbable biomimetic anchor body. It is made with Citregen, an elastomeric material made from a citrate polymer specially designed to mimic bone chemistry for controlled resorption without chronic inflammation.1 These unique chemical and mechanical properties are designed to help grafted tissue heal and healthy bone to grow when used in orthopaedic surgical applications.2 The sterile-packed set includes a cartridge with preloaded implant and eyelet, a drill bit, a drill guide and pre-assembled inserter.

“By leveraging Citregen’s unique material properties, Citrefix introduces design features that greatly increase its pull-out strength compared to other suture anchors,” said Wayne Berberian, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at the Ankle & Foot Institute in Maywood, N. J. “At the same time, the Citregen material benefits patients’ recovery since it is more easily accepted by the body, so they heal without suffering from the chronic inflammation that may occur with other bioresorbable suture anchors.”

After the successful launch of Citrelock last year, Citrefix is the second product in Stryker’s expanding portfolio using the material, with additional products expected in 2023. Citregen was awarded the 2022 Technology Innovation and Development Award by the Society for Biomaterials earlier this year.

For more information, visit footankle.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually.

More information is available at www.stryker.com.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker’s product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker’s products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

___________________________________

  1. Society for Biomaterials, 2022 Technology Innovation and Development Award
  2. FDA 510(k) K200725

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STRYKER CORPORATION
10:28aStryker launches Citrefix™ Suture Anchor System, featuring award-winning Citregen..
BU
12/12Wells Fargo Increases Price Target on Stryker to $281 From $248, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
12/07Insider Sell: Stryker
MT
12/07Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Scratching Out Wednesday Gains
MT
12/07Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Adding to Wednesday Advance, Outperformi..
MT
12/07Stryker Ups Quarterly Dividend 7.9% to $0.75 per Share, Payable Jan. 31 to Shareholders..
MT
12/07Stryker Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 7.9%
DJ
12/07Stryker declares a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend
GL
12/07Stryker Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable January 31, 2023
CI
12/02Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Stryker to $257 From $239, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRYKER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 201 M - -
Net income 2022 2 568 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 94 293 M 94 293 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 249,17 $
Average target price 239,10 $
Spread / Average Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alan Douville Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dana S. McMahon Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION-6.82%94 293
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.55%16 034
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-14.57%11 783
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.2.79%6 832
AXONICS, INC.16.43%3 229
ENOVIS CORPORATION-31.76%2 963