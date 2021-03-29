Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stryker to host conference call on April 27, 2021

03/29/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 8988724 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 8988724.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com  

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about STRYKER CORPORATION
02:30pStryker to host conference call on April 27, 2021
GL
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : SFC Energy and Leosphere sign international sales and distributi..
DJ
03/25Movano Appoints Director John Mastrototaro as CEO; Current CEO Michael Leabma..
MT
03/24Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/24STRYKER  : How can I attend the Annual Meeting?
PU
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Stryker Corp Gets Shares Award Sells Portion for Tax..
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Stryker Corp Receives Shares Award Uses Portion to P..
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Stryker Corp Awarded Stock Portion of Which is Sold ..
MT
03/18STRYKER  : 2020 Comprehensive Report (PDF Print-friendly)
PU
02/24STRYKER  : JP Morgan Adjusts Stryker's Price Target to $265 from $245, Keeps Ove..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 076 M - -
Net income 2021 2 665 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 90 687 M 90 687 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 252,76 $
Last Close Price 240,98 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell President & Chief Operating Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Alan Douville Chief Information Officer
Dana S. McMahon Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION-1.66%90 758
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-10.00%17 009
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.3.13%5 919
GLAUKOS CORPORATION13.71%4 085
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-23.21%3 376
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.8.82%2 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ