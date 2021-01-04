Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stryker Corporation    SYK

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stryker to host conference call on January 27, 2021

01/04/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 5283279 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 5283279.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com  

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about STRYKER CORPORATION
02:00pStryker to host conference call on January 27, 2021
GL
2020STRYKER : BTIG Research Adjusts Stryker PT to $252 From $234, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
2020STRYKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Stryker Corp Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
2020STRYKER : FTC Approves Conditions on Stryker's Acquisition of Wright Medical
DJ
2020STRYKER : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stryker PT to $246 From $194, Maintains Sell Rat..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Stryker Corp Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Se..
MT
2020Stryker Ups Quarterly Dividend 9.6% To $0.63 Per Share From Previous Quarter,..
MT
2020Stryker declares a $0.63 per share quarterly dividend
GL
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Huntsman Corp Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to A..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 416 M - -
Net income 2020 1 908 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,2x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 92 084 M 92 084 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,86x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart STRYKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 233,56 $
Last Close Price 245,04 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin A. Lobo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Scannell President & Chief Operating Officer
Glenn S. Boehnlein Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Howard E. Cox Director-Emeritus
Ronda E. Stryker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRYKER CORPORATION0.00%92 084
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC0.00%18 071
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%5 066
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.110.80%4 313
GLAUKOS CORPORATION0.00%3 382
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.70.93%2 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ