    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-06-30 am EDT
195.27 USD   -2.09%
Stryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022
AQ
10:05aStryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022
GL
STRYKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Stryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022

06/30/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Kalamazoo, Michigan, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: Stryker's Q2 2022 Earnings call. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.stryker.com. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.  

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (Toll Free) or (929) 458-6194 (International). The replay passcode is 637642. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


