  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stryker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYK   US8636671013

STRYKER CORPORATION

(SYK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-06-30 am EDT
195.42 USD   -2.01%
Stryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022
AQ
10:05aStryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022
GL
06/29STRYKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Stryker to host conference call on July 26, 2022

06/30/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Kalamazoo, Michigan, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: Stryker's Q2 2022 Earnings call. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.stryker.com. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.  

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (Toll Free) or (929) 458-6194 (International). The replay passcode is 637642. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com 


Primary Logo

    


 © GlobeNewswire 2022


               
        
        
 


	

		
Financials (USD)


      
        
        
         
        

            

                
                    

                        

                            Sales 2022
                            
                                18 419 M
                                -
                                -
                            
                        

                        

                            Net income 2022
                            
                                2 803 M
                                -
                                -
                            
                        
 
                                                

                            Net Debt 2022
                            
                                9 440 M
                                -
                                -
                            
                        

                                                

                            P/E ratio 2022
                            26,5x
                        

                        

                            Yield 2022
                            1,39%
                        

                    
  
                		
                
                    

                        

                            Capitalization
                            
                                75 415 M
                                75 415 M
                                -
                            
                        

                        

                             
                            EV / Sales 2022
                                                        4,61x
                        

                        

                             
                            EV / Sales 2023
                                                        4,20x
                        

                        

                            Nbr of Employees
                            46 000
                        

                        

                            Free-Float
                            92,9%
                        
   
                    

                		
            

        

        
   







	

		
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION 

	

		
Technical analysis trends STRYKER CORPORATION


        

        
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
        

        
    
    
    

      
    

    


	
Income Statement Evolution


 



	
Consensus


       
        

                        

                
Sell
Buy
 
            

                                    

                Mean consensus
                OUTPERFORM 
            

                        

                Number of Analysts
                26 
            

                        

                Last Close Price
                199,43 $ 
            

                        

                Average target price
                276,43 $ 
            

                        

                Spread / Average Target
                38,6% 
            

                    

        

         
         

          
    
          

         

         



	
EPS Revisions 


 



	
Managers and Directors


            

                
                     
                    
                
                
					
					
Kevin A. Lobo
                          Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
                        
Glenn S. Boehnlein
                          Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
                        
Alan Douville
                          Chief Information Officer & Vice President
                        
Dana S. McMahon
                          Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
                        
Howard E. Cox
                          Director-Emeritus
                        
            



	
