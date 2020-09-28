Stryker to host conference call on October 29, 2020

Kalamazoo, Mchigan, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 5297589 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 5, 2020. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 5297589.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com