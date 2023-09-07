Equities SYK US8636671013
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02:45:17 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|290.39 USD
|+0.44%
|+2.50%
|+18.88%
|Sep. 05
|BofA Securities Upgrades Stryker to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $315
|MT
|Aug. 30
|Legendary investor: Terry Smith
Transcript : Stryker Corporation Presents at Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-07-2023 01:30 PM
Today at 01:30 pm
Presenter SpeechLarry Biegelsen (Analysts)I'm Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo, and it's...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Stryker Corporation is one of the world's leaders in designing, manufacturing, and selling orthopedic equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - surgical equipments and neurotechnology products (57.5%): electric motorized surgical instruments, surgical navigation systems, endoscopy equipment, digital imaging systems, neurosurgery equipments, neurovascular devices, etc. The group also offers hospital beds, gurneys, stretchers, and emergency room equipment; - orthopedic implants (42.5%): joint prostheses, traumatology implants, micro-implants, orthopedic cement, orthobiology products, etc. The group also provides spinal implants. At the end of 2022, the group had 48 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%) and other (3.2%).
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
289.10USD
Average target price
315.04USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.97%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.94%
|110 B $
|-22.75%
|13 281 M $
|-6.08%
|11 375 M $
|-7.67%
|7 042 M $
|+71.79%
|3 732 M $
|-0.11%
|2 980 M $
|-9.69%
|2 936 M $
|-1.47%
|2 339 M $
|-35.02%
|2 301 M $
|-12.58%
|1 705 M $