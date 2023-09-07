Stryker Corporation is one of the world's leaders in designing, manufacturing, and selling orthopedic equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - surgical equipments and neurotechnology products (57.5%): electric motorized surgical instruments, surgical navigation systems, endoscopy equipment, digital imaging systems, neurosurgery equipments, neurovascular devices, etc. The group also offers hospital beds, gurneys, stretchers, and emergency room equipment; - orthopedic implants (42.5%): joint prostheses, traumatology implants, micro-implants, orthopedic cement, orthobiology products, etc. The group also provides spinal implants. At the end of 2022, the group had 48 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (12.7%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%) and other (3.2%).