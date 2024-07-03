Market Closed -
Nasdaq
01:30:01 2024-07-03 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1.71
USD
+0.58%
-4.47%
-34.23%
Stryve Foods : New Financial Obligation Form 8 K
July 03, 2024 at 04:48 pm EDT
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
The information set forth under Item 2.03, "Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant," is incorporated herein by reference. Disclaimer Stryve Foods Inc. published this content on
03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 July 2024 20:47:09 UTC.
Stryve Foods, Inc. is a healthy snack company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling differentiated healthy snacking products. The Company offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Its product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. It distributes its products in retail channels, primarily in North America, including mass, convenience, grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumers through the Amazon platform. It also offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Its products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. The Company has manufacturing operations in Madill, Oklahoma and fulfillment operations in Frisco, Texas.
Average target price
4
USD
Spread / Average Target
+135.28% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
