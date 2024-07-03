Stryve Foods, Inc. is a healthy snack company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling differentiated healthy snacking products. The Company offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Its product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. It distributes its products in retail channels, primarily in North America, including mass, convenience, grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumers through the Amazon platform. It also offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Its products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. The Company has manufacturing operations in Madill, Oklahoma and fulfillment operations in Frisco, Texas.

Sector Food Processing