03.08.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language:English
Company:STS Group AG
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
Internet:https://sts.group

 
