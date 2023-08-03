EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023

Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen



