Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STS Group AG    SF3   DE000A1TNU68

STS GROUP AG

(SF3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : STS Group AG achieves 2020 -2-

03/15/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      STS Group AG 
              Zeppelinstraße 4 
              85399 Hallbergmoos 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)811 124494 0 
E-mail:       ir@sts.group 
Internet:     https://sts.group 
ISIN:         DE000A1TNU68 
WKN:          A1TNU6 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1175406 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175406 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

All news about STS GROUP AG
02:33aPRESS RELEASE  : STS Group AG achieves 2020 -2-
DJ
02:33aPRESS RELEASE  : STS Group AG achieves 2020 forecast after very good fourth quar..
DJ
02:32aSTS  : achieves 2020 forecast after very good fourth quarter and enters 2021 in ..
EQ
03/11MUTARES  : to Sells Majority Stake in STS
MT
03/11PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Expected second Exit in 2021: Mutares sig..
DJ
03/11DGAP-ADHOC  : Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG
DJ
03/11STS GROUP AG : Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Hold..
EQ
2020STS  : specifies outlook for fiscal year 2020
EQ
2020STS  : publishes figures for the third quarter 2020 - Recovery in Europe and str..
EQ
2020STS  : successfully completes sale of the Acoustics division
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 308 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2020 -29,1 M -34,8 M -34,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart STS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
STS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,20 €
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrich Hauck Chief Financial Officer
Wolf Cornelius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Oschust Chief Operating Officer
Bernd Maierhofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Kristian Schleede Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STS GROUP AG11.72%50
DENSO CORPORATION18.13%51 511
APTIV PLC15.82%40 747
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.27.34%27 818
CONTINENTAL AG-5.86%27 267
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.42.35%24 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ