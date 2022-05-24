Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. STS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
STS GROUP AG

Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 11:03:30 am EDT
STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves first dividend payment of EUR 0.04

05/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
DGAP-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves first dividend payment of EUR 0.04

24.05.2022 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves first dividend payment of EUR 0.04

- Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share approved
- Expertise of Adler Pelzer supports future expansion strategy

Hagen, May 24, 2022. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, successfully held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form today.

The shareholders' meeting accepted the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and for the first time approved a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the financial year 2021. This means that a total of EUR 260,000 will be distributed from the balance sheet profit of STS Group AG. The remaining amount of EUR 1,114,000 will be transferred to the revenue reserve to be used for the purpose of planned investments.

In his speech, Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group AG, went into detail about the developments in the past financial year and illustrated the growth potential of the Group and the synergies that can be leveraged together with the expertise of the Adler Pelzer Group in the automotive sector, which has been growing for more than three decades: "In summary, we can look back on a satisfactory year in a challenging market environment. In addition, STS Group AG succeeded in achieving a net profit for the first time in the past financial year and thus proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 at the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, we would primarily like to use the available financial resources for the further expansion of the business in order to support the future increase in value of our company."

With a representation of 81.12% of the share capital in the vote, the proposed resolutions of the administration were predominantly adopted with a large majority.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available shortly at www.sts.group.

The Company will report on the results of the first half of 2022 with the publication of the half-year figures in August 2022.


About STS Group:
STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and generated sales of 242.0 mEUR in the financial year 2021. STS Group ("STS") produces and develops at its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.


STS Group AG
Investor Relations
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group


24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1360229

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1360229  24.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 -5,20 M -5,56 M -5,56 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,03x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 31,1 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 516
Free-Float 23,2%
