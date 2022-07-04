Student Properties Spain SOCIMI S A : Liberación parcial anticipada de la cantidad retenida del precio de la oferta pública de adquisición de acciones de Student Properties Spain SOCIMI, S.A. 07/04/2022 | 04:03pm EDT Send by mail :

En Madrid, a 4 de julio de 2022 En virtud de lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como en la Circular 3/2020 del segmento BME Growth de BME MTF Equity, por medio de la presente, STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A (la "Sociedad") pone en conocimiento del mercado la siguiente: OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE Como continuación de la comunicación de Información Privilegiada publicada por la Sociedad el día 12 de julio de 2021 y las posteriores comunicaciones de Otra Información Relevante relativas a la oferta de adquisición voluntaria presentada por "XIOR Student Housing NV" ("Xior") sobre la totalidad de las acciones de la Sociedad (la "Oferta"), se informa de que en el día de hoy, la Sociedad ha recibido de Xior la comunicación que se adjunta, notificando la liberación de parte de la Cantidad Retenida del Precio de la Oferta. En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la Circular 3/2020 del segmento BME Growth de BME MTF Equity, se deja expresa constancia de que esta información ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad de la Sociedad y sus administradores. D. Vicente Conde Viñuelas Secretario No Consejero del Consejo de Administración STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A LIBERACIÓN PARCIAL ANTICIPADA DE LA CANTIDAD RETENIDA DEL PRECIO DE LA OFERTA PÚBLICA DE ADQUISICIÓN DE ACCIONES DE STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. La presente comunicación está relacionada con la oferta de adquisición de acciones de "Student Properties Spain SOCIMI, S.A." (en adelante, la "Sociedad") formulada por XIOR Student Housing NV (en adelante, "XIOR"), difundida mediante el anuncio adjunto como anexo a la comunicación de información privilegiada publicada por la Sociedad el día 12 de julio de 2021 (en adelante, la "Oferta"). XIOR, en beneficio de los accionistas que aceptaron la Oferta y para evitar mayores dilaciones en su pago, ha decidido liberar anticipadamente parte de la Cantidad Retenida del Precio de la Oferta (según se define en el anuncio de la misma), aun cuando no se han cumplido todavía las condiciones para ello. En concreto, XIOR abonará 814.243 euros de la Cantidad Retenida. En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la letra C) del apartado 5.2 de la Oferta, XIOR detraerá un 27% de dicha cantidad (esto es, 219.845,61 euros) para pagar a la arrendataria de las residencias propiedad de la Sociedad y de sus filiales, HUBR Student Housing, S.L., la "Comisión de Incentivo" pactada en los contratos de arrendamiento de dichas residencias. Por lo tanto, la cantidad total que se liberará a favor de los accionistas que aceptaron la Oferta asciende a 594.397,39 euros, correspondiente a 0,023811711 euros por acción. Esta cantidad se abonará el día 6 de julio de 2022 a través de la entidad designada por Xior como agente de la Oferta (Renta 4 Banco, S.A.), de conformidad con el apartado 9.4 de la Oferta. XIOR informará a la Sociedad de cualquier pago adicional de la Cantidad Retenida que pueda, en su caso, efectuarse en el futuro. En Antwerp (Bélgica), a 4 de julio de 2022. Xior Student Housing NV Christian Gustaaf Teunissen y Frederick Evariste A. Snauwaert Representantes legales TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. In Madrid, on 4 July 2022 Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A (the "Company") hereby informs the market of the following: OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION Further to the Insider Information notice published by the Company on 12 July 2021and the subsequent "Other relevant Information" notices relating to the voluntary takeover offer made by "XIOR Student Housing NV" ("Xior") for all of the shares of the Company (the "Offer"), the Company hereby reports that it has received from Xior the attached notice informing about the release of part of the Holdback Amount of the Offer price. In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, it is hereby expressly stated that this information has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors. Mr. Vicente Conde Viñuelas Non-Director Secretary of the Board of Directors STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY EARLY PARTIAL RELEASE OF THE HOLDBACK AMOUNT OF THE PRICE OF THE TAKEOVER BID FOR THE SHARES OF STUDENT PROPERTIES SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. This notice is related to the offer for the acquisition of shares in "Student Properties Spain SOCIMI, S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") made by XIOR Student Housing NV (hereinafter "XIOR"), as disclosed in the announcement attached as an annex to the Insider Trading notice published by the Company on 12 July 2021 (hereinafter the "Offer"). XIOR, for the benefit of the shareholders who accepted the Offer and in order to avoid further delays in its payment, has decided to early release part of the Holdback Amount of the Price of the Offer (as it is defined in the Offer), even though the payment conditions set out in the Offer have not been fulfilled yet. In particular, XIOR will pay Eur 814,243 of the Holdback Amount. In accordance with letter C) of section 5.2 of the Offer, XIOR will deduct 27% from that amount (i.e., Eur 219,845.61) in order to pay to the tenant of the residences owned by the Company and its subsidiaries, HUBR Student Housing, S.L., the "Success Fee" established in the lease agreements of said residences. Therefore, the total amount to be released in favour of the shareholders who have accepted the Offer is Eur 594,397.39, corresponding to Eur 0,023811711 per share. 