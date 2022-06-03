Studio Bank : 2021 Annual Report 06/03/2022 | 12:32am EDT Send by mail :

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION STUDIO BANK 2021 ANNUAL REPORT SHAREHOLDER LETTER Dear Shareholders, A message from Aaron Dorn, Studio Bank's Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO These are exciting times at Studio Bank! It is a privilege to reflect back on 2021 and report to you the incredible progress our team has made. 2021 was another year of major milestones - record growth on our balance sheet and income statement, accelerated additions to our banking team, commencement of our plans for a new location in Williamson County, a new long-term strategic plan, and our emergence from regulatory "de novo" status! And all of this was accomplished amid the ongoing pandemic and economic uncertainty. While we continued to operate under a hybrid strategy of working from home and office, our workplace culture continued to thrive. We empowered our team members with modern technology to provide our clients the very best in service and banking solutions. Our team is also passionate about serving our Nashville-area community, and we participated in many meaningful volunteer events and sponsorships in 2021, which are discussed in more detail later in this report. STRONG INCOME GROWTH We grew total assets in 2021 by 41 percent to $611 million! It was a year of accelerating operating leverage as the bank continued to scale earnings faster than expenses. We generated robust growth in net interest income of 69 percent. We also continued to benefit from the wave of mortgage refinancing activity that resulted from low interest rates. Our most significant noninterest expense, employee compensation, grew by only 20 percent. This factor, along with sound management of other expense categories, enabled our efficiency ratio to improve to 74 percent in 2021 from 85 percent in 2020. All of these efforts led to a five-fold increase in pretax income to $4.3 million for the year. STUDIO BANK 2021 ANNUAL REPORT Given the consistent profitability of Studio Bank for the previous ten calendar quarters, management determined it was appropriate to fully reverse the $2.9 million valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets which resulted from the start-up of the institution. The value to reduce tax liabilities for future earnings is now reflected in our financial statements, resulting in after-tax net income of $6.6 million in 2021. Additional important highlights of 2021 include: Deposits:

$54.6 million, reflecting growth of $5.7 million, and per share of $8.81 OTC Pink "STBK" Trade at 12/31/2021: $13.50 per share FINANCIALS BY THE NUMBERS As of 12.31.21 $611mm Total Assets $547mm Total Deposits 4,224 Deposit Accounts $400mm Total Loans 1,042 Number of Loans $55mm Total Equity $83mm Market Capitalization FUELING OUR SUCCESS Our success to date and our wonderful workplace culture continue to attract some of the best talent in the Nashville banking community. STUDIO BANK 2021 ANNUAL REPORT This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

