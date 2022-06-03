Studio Bank : 2022 First Quarter Shareholder Letter 06/03/2022 | 12:32am EDT Send by mail :

June 2, 2022 Dear Shareholder, Studio Bank continued to see more milestones for the first quarter of 2022, including record levels of loans and deposits. Additionally, we completed a very successful equity capital raise of $18 million. The quarter was marked by numerous other accomplishments… (1) submitted an application for loan forgiveness on our finalPPP loan, (2) received regulatory approval to open a branch in Williamson County, (3) added six new team members in the quarter, and (4) promoted a new member to our executive leadership team, Erika Small, our Director of Performance Excellence! More details on the most recent quarter are included later in this letter. Please also see our 2021 Annual Report, included with this letter, which highlights many of the accomplishments of the Studio Bank team during the previous year. The 2021 Annual Report will also be posted on our OTCMarkets profile page at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/STBK/profile. Studio Bank Shareholder Special Meeting Results Studio Bank completed its reorganization as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio Financial Holdings, Inc., effective June 15, 2022. The reorganization was approved by Studio Bank's shareholders on May 31, 2022, at a Special Shareholder Meeting. We anticipate that Studio Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock will continue to trade on the OTC marketplace under the same symbol STBK and stockholders will have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they currently have in the Bank immediately prior to the reorganization becoming effective. Pursuant to the reorganization, each existing shareholder of Studio Bank will receive an equal number of shares of Studio Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock in exchange for their Bank stock. Studio Bank shareholders holding paper stock certificates will receive correspondence from the Bank's transfer agent, Continental Transfer & Trust Company, with specific instructions on how to exchange their certificates. Shares held in book entry form only will be automatically converted with no action needed by shareholders. This reorganization represents another milestone for Studio Bank and will provide flexibility for capital options to finance future growth. Importantly, we will obtain the ability to issue debt at the holding company level which can then be invested in the Bank as common equity, a cost-effective way to support growth in the best interest of our clients and shareholders. The Bank's current day-to-day operations will remain unaffected by the formation of the holding company and there will be no changes to the company's headquarters or management. We will plan to host an Investor Meeting in the third quarter, in person, to update you further on the Bank's progress and outlook. 1 Financial Summary of Q1 2022 Our results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, included Total Assets of $662 million, a new milestone, which increased 8.3% on a linked quarter basis. Loans also increased 8.3%, or $33 million, to a total of $434 million. Deposits increased to $591 million reflecting 8% growth above year-end, with non-interest checking accounts maintaining a strong 39% of total deposits. Other significant changes in the balance sheet included an increase in premises and equipment related to the capitalization of our long-term lease and tenant improvements for our new location in Williamson County. Our average balance sheet loan to deposit ratio improved to 79% from 77% on a sequential quarterly basis, which helped to improve our net interest margin by eight (8) basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.53%, despite loan yields remaining unchanged at 4.05% for the quarter. As interest rates continue to increase in 2022, we expect to see an increase in our loan yields, especially as we move through floors on current variable rate loans in the second quarter. We generated earnings of $733,565 for the quarter. This includes mortgage income of $147,227, which was down versus the prior quarter as rising interest rates slowed demand for refinancing activity and home inventory tightness limited purchase activity. Equity grew to $65.1 million due to $12.5 million recognized from the capital raise (the remaining $5.5 million has been recognized in the second quarter). This was offset by a $2.8 million decrease in other comprehensive income associated with the unrealized losses in our investment portfolio. Like all banks experienced during the quarter, as interest rates increased the unrealized market value of our bond investments declined. The key here is the word "unrealized." We have no credit concerns regarding these investments and the change in market value is merely a reflection of the shifting yield curve. We do not actively trade securities; but rather, we have the intent to hold these bonds to maturity when they are expected to pay out at par value, which would fully eliminate the effect on our balance sheet of these temporary changes in market value. More financial details can be found in the attached unaudited financial statements, and on the bank's most recent "Call Report" as of March 31, 2022, at https://cdr.ffiec.gov/public. In summary, for the first quarter of 2022 we continued to see strong growth in our balance sheet and employee recruitment while navigating a more volatile economic and interest rate environment. We are well underway with several strategic initiatives and are focused on achieving our milestone of cumulative profitability in the next twelve months. We greatly appreciate the trust and support of our shareholders. It remains a privilege to work alongside our Studio Bank team members as we endeavor to build Nashville's next great company. Best regards, Aaron J. Dorn Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer 2 Balance Sheet March 2022 (Unaudited) Mar 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks 5,622,997 Fed funds sold & repos 100,367,094 Interest bearing deposits with banks 613,341 Investment Securities - Taxable 70,373,272 Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 22,836,106 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,510,724 Loans, net of unearned income 433,912,836 Less: Allowance for loan losses -4,985,700 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,192,754 Premises and equipment, net 5,517,534 Accrued interest receivable 1,366,066 Other assets 7,309,676 Total Assets 661,636,702 Liabilities 168,181,819 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Interest bearing demand deposits 67,141,452 ICS deposits 168,233,597 Savings and Money Market Deposits 175,862,164 Time Deposits - Retail 9,228,532 Time Deposits - Wholesale 2,004,946 Total Deposits 590,652,509 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,884,119 Total Liabilities 596,536,628 Equity Common stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Net Income Total Equity Total Liabilities & Equity 743 72,548,810 -5,311,190 -2,871,854 733,565 65,100,074 661,636,702 Outstanding common shares 7,134,372 YTD Statement of Operations March 2022 (Unaudited) YTD Mar 2022 Interest Income Interest on Loans 4,172,895 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 9,463 Fees on Loans 605,072 Interest on federal funds sold 18,800 Interest on deposits with banks 212 Investment Securities - Taxable 310,124 Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 122,748 Total Interest Income 5,239,314 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 30,106 ICS Deposits 174,477 Savings and Money Market Deposits 141,598 Time Deposits - Retail 10,575 Time Deposits - CDARS 1,606 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 358,363 FHLB Advances 1,697 Total Interest Expense 360,060 Net Interest Income 4,879,254 Provision for loan losses 499,952 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Loan Losses 4,379,302 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 180,953 Mortgage loan and related fees 958,302 Other noninterest income 76,048 Total Non Interest Income 1,215,303 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,528,068 Occupancy 226,685 Other noninterest expense 908,409 Total Non Interest Expense 4,663,162 Income Before Taxes 931,443 Income taxes 197,878 Net Income 733,565 EPS $0.12 BVPS $9.12 FTE Employees at March 31, 2022 79 Attachments Original Link

