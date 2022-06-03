Log in
Studio Bank : 2022 First Quarter Shareholder Letter

06/03/2022
June 2, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Studio Bank continued to see more milestones for the first quarter of 2022, including record levels of loans and deposits. Additionally, we completed a very successful equity capital raise of $18 million. The quarter was marked by numerous other accomplishments… (1) submitted an application for loan forgiveness on our finalPPP loan, (2) received regulatory approval to open a branch in Williamson County, (3) added six new team members in the quarter, and (4) promoted a new member to our executive leadership team, Erika Small, our Director of Performance Excellence!

More details on the most recent quarter are included later in this letter. Please also see our 2021 Annual Report, included with this letter, which highlights many of the accomplishments of the Studio Bank team during the previous year. The 2021 Annual Report will also be posted on our OTCMarkets profile page at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/STBK/profile.

Studio Bank Shareholder Special Meeting Results

Studio Bank completed its reorganization as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio Financial Holdings, Inc., effective June 15, 2022. The reorganization was approved by Studio Bank's shareholders on May 31, 2022, at a Special Shareholder Meeting. We anticipate that Studio Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock will continue to trade on the OTC marketplace under the same symbol STBK and stockholders will have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they currently have in the Bank immediately prior to the reorganization becoming effective. Pursuant to the reorganization, each existing shareholder of Studio Bank will receive an equal number of shares of Studio Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock in exchange for their Bank stock. Studio Bank shareholders holding paper stock certificates will receive correspondence from the Bank's transfer agent, Continental Transfer & Trust Company, with specific instructions on how to exchange their certificates. Shares held in book entry form only will be automatically converted with no action needed by shareholders.

This reorganization represents another milestone for Studio Bank and will provide flexibility for capital options to finance future growth. Importantly, we will obtain the ability to issue debt at the holding company level which can then be invested in the Bank as common equity, a cost-effective way to support growth in the best interest of our clients and shareholders. The Bank's current day-to-day operations will remain unaffected by the formation of the holding company and there will be no changes to the company's headquarters or management.

We will plan to host an Investor Meeting in the third quarter, in person, to update you further on the Bank's progress and outlook.

1

Financial Summary of Q1 2022

Our results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, included Total Assets of $662 million, a new milestone, which increased 8.3% on a linked quarter basis. Loans also increased 8.3%, or $33 million, to a total of $434 million. Deposits increased to $591 million reflecting 8% growth above year-end, with non-interest checking accounts maintaining a strong 39% of total deposits. Other significant changes in the balance sheet included an increase in premises and equipment related to the capitalization of our long-term lease and tenant improvements for our new location in Williamson County.

Our average balance sheet loan to deposit ratio improved to 79% from 77% on a sequential quarterly basis, which helped to improve our net interest margin by eight (8) basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.53%, despite loan yields remaining unchanged at 4.05% for the quarter. As interest rates continue to increase in 2022, we expect to see an increase in our loan yields, especially as we move through floors on current variable rate loans in the second quarter. We generated earnings of $733,565 for the quarter. This includes mortgage income of $147,227, which was down versus the prior quarter as rising interest rates slowed demand for refinancing activity and home inventory tightness limited purchase activity.

Equity grew to $65.1 million due to $12.5 million recognized from the capital raise (the remaining $5.5 million has been recognized in the second quarter). This was offset by a $2.8 million decrease in other comprehensive income associated with the unrealized losses in our investment portfolio. Like all banks experienced during the quarter, as interest rates increased the unrealized market value of our bond investments declined. The key here is the word "unrealized." We have no credit concerns regarding these investments and the change in market value is merely a reflection of the shifting yield curve. We do not actively trade securities; but rather, we have the intent to hold these bonds to maturity when they are expected to pay out at par value, which would fully eliminate the effect on our balance sheet of these temporary changes in market value.

More financial details can be found in the attached unaudited financial statements, and on the bank's most recent "Call Report" as of March 31, 2022, at https://cdr.ffiec.gov/public.

In summary, for the first quarter of 2022 we continued to see strong growth in our balance sheet and employee recruitment while navigating a more volatile economic and interest rate environment. We are well underway with several strategic initiatives and are focused on achieving our milestone of cumulative profitability in the next twelve months. We greatly appreciate the trust and support of our shareholders. It remains a privilege to work alongside our Studio Bank team members as we endeavor to build Nashville's next great company.

Best regards,

Aaron J. Dorn

Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer

2

Balance Sheet

March 2022 (Unaudited)

Mar 2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

5,622,997

Fed funds sold & repos

100,367,094

Interest bearing deposits with banks

613,341

Investment Securities - Taxable

70,373,272

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

22,836,106

Mortgage loans held for sale

6,510,724

Loans, net of unearned income

433,912,836

Less: Allowance for loan losses

-4,985,700

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,192,754

Premises and equipment, net

5,517,534

Accrued interest receivable

1,366,066

Other assets

7,309,676

Total Assets

661,636,702

Liabilities

168,181,819

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

Interest bearing demand deposits

67,141,452

ICS deposits

168,233,597

Savings and Money Market Deposits

175,862,164

Time Deposits - Retail

9,228,532

Time Deposits - Wholesale

2,004,946

Total Deposits

590,652,509

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,884,119

Total Liabilities

596,536,628

Equity

Common stock Capital surplus Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Net Income

Total Equity

Total Liabilities & Equity

743

72,548,810 -5,311,190

-2,871,854 733,565

65,100,074

661,636,702

Outstanding common shares

7,134,372

YTD Statement of Operations

March 2022 (Unaudited)

YTD

Mar 2022

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

4,172,895

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

9,463

Fees on Loans

605,072

Interest on federal funds sold

18,800

Interest on deposits with banks

212

Investment Securities - Taxable

310,124

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

122,748

Total Interest Income

5,239,314

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

30,106

ICS Deposits

174,477

Savings and Money Market Deposits

141,598

Time Deposits - Retail

10,575

Time Deposits - CDARS

1,606

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

358,363

FHLB Advances

1,697

Total Interest Expense

360,060

Net Interest Income

4,879,254

Provision for loan losses

499,952

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Loan Losses

4,379,302

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

180,953

Mortgage loan and related fees

958,302

Other noninterest income

76,048

Total Non Interest Income

1,215,303

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,528,068

Occupancy

226,685

Other noninterest expense

908,409

Total Non Interest Expense

4,663,162

Income Before Taxes

931,443

Income taxes

197,878

Net Income

733,565

EPS

$0.12

BVPS

$9.12

FTE Employees at March 31, 2022

79

Studio Bank published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
