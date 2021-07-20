Log in
    MSC   US86389T1060

STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MSC)
Studio City International : Announces Earnings Release Date (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date

Macau, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 - Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the 'Company') may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'target', 'aim', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'potential', 'continue', 'is/are likely to' or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:

Robin Yuen

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: robinyuen@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

Disclaimer

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
