Studio City International : Brings Families, Friends and Pets Together with Exciting Activities and Memorable Experiences in March...

Corporate Media(March 8, 2022, Tuesday, Macau) -Guests looking to create some special moments with their families, friends and even pets need look no further than Studio City! This entertainment and leisure destination is prepared to steal the spotlight this month as a collection of limited-time, unique activities and promotions are to be launched. Melco Style WeChat members will also be entitled to exclusive discounts and benefits.

Pawsome Picnic Party

Created in the classic French style of a famous chateaux, the French Garden is an open yet secluded venue for outdoor activities. On March 20 (Sunday), dog owners and animal lovers shouldn't miss the one-of-a-kind Pawsome Picnic Party which is designed to entertain both humans and their fur friends in the picturesque landscape. Admission fee includes a picnic lunch combo and participants will find bouncy castle and live band performance on stage from 12 noon to 4pm.

Dogs will also be given complimentary treats upon arrival and dog birthday cakes are available for pre-orders. All dogs must be either carried, or muzzled and on a leash to enter the property and outside the French Garden area, and must be registered with the Municipal Affairs Bureau in accordance with the Macau law.

General Public Melco Style WeChat Members Adult MOP 348 Adult MOP 290 Child MOP 180 Child MOP 150 Family Package (4 adults, 2 kids and 1 dog): MOP 1,980 with designated private area on the lawn and one bottle of Prosecco. Family Package (4 adults, 2 kids and 1 dog): MOP 1,590 with designated private area on the lawn and one bottle of Prosecco. Dog MOP 50 Dog MOP 50 (including entry to the on-day lucky draw)

Other food and beverages and additional dog snacks are available for purchase with cashless payment only.

Family packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis and while stocks last, and can be reserved by calling 8865 8888; individual entry tickets can be purchased in the venue. Guests of all ages are welcome but entry for those under 12 years old are not recommended.

Golden Reel Peach Blossom High Tea Set

The ever-popular Golden Reel High Tea Set is to return every weekend between March 19 and April 30 with a new peach blossom theme.

Exclusive for Melco Style WeChat members, the Golden Reel Peach Blossom High Tea Set is priced at MOP 688 or MOP 788 with a bottle of Prosecco, and includes a one-hour ride in a private Ferris-wheel cabin for maximum four persons. The high tea set comes with delightful savoury and sweet delicacies such as Smoked Salmon with Peach and Mango Cream Cheese on Beetroot Bun; Brie Cheese Bruschetta with Walnut and Peach Marmalade; Garlic Prawn with Passion Fruit and Peach Salsa; White Chocolate and Peach Puff; Peach Rosa Verrine, as well as peach blossom tea or coffee. Up to 18 sessions from 2:15pm to 4:50pm will be available every Saturday and Sunday during the promotion period, and bookings can be made via phone (8865 8888).

Hide Yamamoto 'A Taste of Sakura' Set Menu

''''''''

Spring is just around the corner and there is no better way to celebrate this season with a sakura-themed dining experience. Japanese restaurant Hide Yamamoto will launch a limited-time 'A Taste of Sakura' Set Menu from March 18 to April 30 for MOP 1,380* per person, and that features eight courses including Steamed Amadai with Arare Rice Crackers, Lily Bulb and Cherry Blossom Leaves; Sea Bream and Medium Fatty Tuna Sashimi; Teppanyaki Silver Cod Fillet; Robatayaki Oita Wagyu Beef Sirloin; Trout Ainame Fish Sushi; and Cherry Blossom Ice Cream with Sakura Rain Drop Jelly.

Melco Style WeChat members will be entitled to two complimentary glasses of premium sake when ordering the set menu. For reservations, call 8865 3300 during the restaurant operating hours: Friday 6-10:30pm and Saturday-Sunday 12 noon-3pm and 6-10:30pm.

*Price is subject to 10% service charge.

###

Copyright ©2022 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. All rights reserved.

All information is for reference only and subject to change without notice.