    A253450   KR7253450001

STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION

(A253450)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
73700.00 KRW   +1.52%
03:04aSTUDIO DRAGON : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
PU
04/13STUDIO DRAGON : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
PU
03/29STUDIO DRAGON : Change of CEO
PU
Studio Dragon : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
1. Company Name Studio Dragon Corporation
2. Fiscal Year From 2022-04-01
To 2022-06-30
3. Scheduled Disclosure Date 2022-08-04
4. Other references concerning investment decisions 1. In pursuit of fair and balanced communication, Quiet Period starts on July 14, 2022 and lasts until August 3, 2022.

2. The earnings release conference call (KOR-ENG consecutive interpretation) is scheduled at 2:00PM (KST), with a real-time webcast and the IR material, which are available on our website (www.studiodragon.net).

3. The financial results will be consolidated earnings reported in accordance with K-IFRS as adopted by the Korean Accounting Standards Board, and are preliminary and therefore subject to change based on the external audit.

4. The above disclosure date may change depending upon the company's state of affairs.

Disclaimer

Studio Dragon Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 611 B 0,47 B 0,47 B
Net income 2022 69,0 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
Net cash 2022 96,5 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 212 B 1 703 M 1 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 38,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 73 700,00 KRW
Average target price 111 871,43 KRW
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Yeong-Gyu Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jey Hyun Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer
Seok-Min Yoon Independent Director
Sang-Yeob Lim Non-Executive Director
Si-Gwon Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-19.01%1 703
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-45.51%8 768
TOHO COMPANY LTD1.02%6 488
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-12.80%3 703
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-14.91%3 076
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED2.82%2 510