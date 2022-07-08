Studio Dragon : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
1. Company Name
Studio Dragon Corporation
2. Fiscal Year
From
2022-04-01
To
2022-06-30
3. Scheduled Disclosure Date
2022-08-04
4. Other references concerning investment decisions
1. In pursuit of fair and balanced communication, Quiet Period starts on July 14, 2022 and lasts until August 3, 2022.
2. The earnings release conference call (KOR-ENG consecutive interpretation) is scheduled at 2:00PM (KST), with a real-time webcast and the IR material, which are available on our website (www.studiodragon.net).
3. The financial results will be consolidated earnings reported in accordance with K-IFRS as adopted by the Korean Accounting Standards Board, and are preliminary and therefore subject to change based on the external audit.
4. The above disclosure date may change depending upon the company's state of affairs.
