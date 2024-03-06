567,874 Common Stock of Studio Samick Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-MAR-2024.

567,874 Common Stock of Studio Samick Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-MAR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 36 days starting from 30-JAN-2024 to 6-MAR-2024.



The 1,020,000 shares held by our company's largest shareholder, CEO Choi Jeong-seok (24.14% stake after public offering) and the 15,000 shares held by registered executives (0.35% stake after public offering) are shares owned by the largest shareholder and are subject to Article 26 of the KOSDAQ Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Article 1, Paragraph 1, it is mandatory to hold stocks for 6 months from the date of listing, but the 1,035,000 shares (24.49% share ratio after public offering) held by the CEO and registered executives are subject to Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 7 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations. Accordingly, in consultation with the Korea Exchange, a mandatory holding period of 2 years is added, and sales are restricted for 2 years and 6 months from the date of listing.



In the case of venture finance, the investment period for 103,506 shares held by Shinhan-Neo Market-Frontier Investment Association No. 2 (2.45% stake after public offering) and 149,994 shares held by IBKBNW Technology Finance 2018 Private Investment Limited Partnership (3.55% stake after public offering) is 2 years. In accordance with Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations, mandatory holding is applied for one month from the listing date.