Studsvik AB is a Sweden-based company that offers a range of technical services to the international nuclear power industry. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Fuel and Materials Technology, which implies nuclear hot-cell technology, materials technology and water chemistry solutions for fuel and reactor performance and lifetime optimization, as well as failed fuel encapsulation, transport and storage solutions; Consultancy Services, which includes facility planning and licensing, waste treatment technologies and operations, among others; Studsvik Scandpower, which provides tools, analysis and technology for performance optimization of nuclear fuel and reactors, and management of the nuclear fuel cycle; Germany, which implies Consultancy Services segment operations in Germany. The Company primarily operates in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, China and the United Arab Emirates.