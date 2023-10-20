x
INTERIM REPORT, Q3 2023
CEO Camilla Hoflund
October 20, 2023
STUDSVIK IN BRIEF
GLOBAL TRENDS
THE COMPANY
Drivers for nuclear energy
Innovating Nuclear Sustainability
Climate change
Global presence
Geopolitical situation
Sales 815 MSEK
• Energy need and shortage
520 employees
Swedish Government more
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap
positive towards nuclear
power
QUARTER IN BRIEF
- A stable performance in the quarter
- Good performance within business area Decommissioning and Radiation Protection Area.
- Positive trend within business area Fuel and Materials Technology after re-planning of the production.
- A strategic agreement was signed with GNS Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service for Studsvik's patented inDRUM technology on the German market.
- External interest shown in land at Studsvik site for building SMR:s and one stakeholder is Kärnfull Next who is performing a pre-study.
GROUP SUMMARY
Quarter
9 months
Full year
Q3-2023Q3-2022
2023
2022
2022
Sales, SEK million
195.2
195.3
597.6
586.2
814.8
Operating profit, SEK
22.9
26.1
44.8
41.3
74.9
million
Operating profit
11.7
13.4
7.5
7.0
9.2
margin, %
Stable third quarter with a favorable outlook
- The financials are slightly lower for the quarter, but on a stable level for 9 months.
- The performance in the different business areas varies.
DECOMMISSIONING AND RADIATION PROTECTION SERVICES
PROVIDING EXPERTISE & EXPERIENCE
QUARTERLY OVERVIEW
DECOMMISSIONING AND
RADIATION PROTECTION
Quarter
9 months
Full year
SERVICES
Q3-2023
Q3-2022
2023
2022
2022
Sales, SEK million
86.1
72.7
263.1
222.2
292.7
Operating
5.0
1.7
19.0
6.9
10.3
profit/loss, SEK
million
Operating profit
5.9
2.3
7.2
3.1
3.5
margin, %
Strong demand and maintenance services
- Continued high market demand in Germany and Switzerland.
- Efficient utilization of the staff and a stable progress in decommissioning projects.
- Improvement of the first 9 months compared to last year.
FOCUS AREAS
- Be creative in employer branding to retain and attract qualified people in a market where demand for personnel is higher than the supply.
- Expand and combine services within decommissioning and business area Waste Management Technology, such as the cooperation with Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant and GNS in Germany.
- Broaden our customer base both in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands by being close to the customers and through strategic cooperations.
FUEL AND MATERIALS
TECHNOLOGY
THE INTERNATIONAL LABORATORY
QUARTERLY OVERVIEW
FUEL AND MATERIALS
Quarter
9 months
Full year
TECHNOLOGY
Q3-2023
Q3-2022
2023
2022
2022
Sales, SEK million
68.1
66.4
214.8
235.0
322.9
Operating profit, SEK
16.9
11.7
29.8
36.9
52.5
million
Operating profit
24.9
17.6
13.9
15.7
16.3
margin, %
Production adjustments due to delayed transport
- Management has re-planned the operations, to deliver to a greater extent from the existing backlog.
- The adjustments start to have a positive impact on earnings in the quarter.
- Another positive impact is earnings of SEK 5.0 million from the sale of land on the Studsvik site (last year SEK 4.5 million) .
FOCUS AREAS
- Ensure that we deliver on the re-planned production schedule for the rest of the year.
- Solve the transport issues with customer, carrier and authorities to obtain necessary licenses for shipment.
- Be responsive to market changes including, e.g. within the Small Modular Reactors (SMR:s) area.
- Sales and customer activities on markets where new nuclear is being promoted such as Sweden, UK, France, US, South Korea and China.
