  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Studsvik AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVIK   SE0000653230

STUDSVIK AB (PUBL)

(SVIK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:10:07 2023-06-02 am EDT
105.00 SEK   -0.57%
Studsvik : We welcome two new actors to the Studsvik area
PU
04/25STUDSVIK AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/24Transcript : Studsvik AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Studsvik : We welcome two new actors to the Studsvik area

06/02/2023 | 03:09am EDT
The Studsvik area, which for most people is associated with nuclear power, will now also be home to new actors in energy and research for a long-term sustainable future. A solar park and marine research activities, focusing on creating a healthy and viable Baltic Sea environment are being established.

Solar park

Better Energy Sweden AB is planning to establish a solar park with an output of approximately 20 MW, which corresponds to heating and energy supply for about 1,000 houses. This corresponds to a solar panel area covering about 30 football fields. The design planning is ongoing, and the hope is to connect the park to the grid in 2024.

Marine research activities

Research around the Baltic Sea environment is an activity that has existed in various forms in the Studsvik area since the start in the 1950s and until the 1990s, then under the direction of the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency. Now we can build further on that tradition with existing plans to establish marine research activities in the Studsvik area in the coming years.

"We are delighted to welcome Better Energy Sweden and marine research to the Studsvik area. These are two important activities that will contribute to our vision - to create an attractive place for research, innovation and technical development that supports our environment and contributes to long-term sustainable adaptation," says Camilla Hoflund, President and CEO of Studsvik.

Studsvik Tech Park (Studsvik area)

Since the 1950s, Studsvik's operations have formed a hub for Swedish nuclear research and have developed through the years into an international research and development center, contributing to safer and more efficient nuclear power, through construction, operation, decommissioning and final disposal.

Today Studsvik Tech Park is a place that gathers several activities with the aim of developing fossil-free energy sources, reducing carbon emissions and other environmental impact.

Read more about Studsvik Tech Park here https://www.studsviktechpark.com/

For further information please contact:

Camilla Hoflund, President and CEO, +46 760 02 10 66, or

Joakim Lundström, Business Area President, + 46 760 02 11 53

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has 520 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.studsvik.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Studsvik AB published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 824 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net income 2023 58,0 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net cash 2023 11,0 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 868 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart STUDSVIK AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Studsvik AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STUDSVIK AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 105,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Camilla Hoflund President & Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Jan Ragnar Bardell Chairman
Anna Karinen Vice Chairman
Jan Thorsten Hugo Barchan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STUDSVIK AB (PUBL)-4.35%80
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.21%66 230
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.10.65%45 143
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.23.03%7 763
TETRA TECH, INC.-5.32%7 760
GEM CO., LTD.-9.02%4 892
