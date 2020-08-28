Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.    STBI

STURGIS BANCORP, INC.

(STBI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/27 11:47:09 am
18.75 USD   -1.32%
02:08pSturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Bank Charter Change
GL
07/24STURGIS BANCORP : Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020 
AQ
07/24STURGIS BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Bank Charter Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

STURGIS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced that its subsidiary Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank) converted its charter. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services granted the charter conversion from a State Savings Bank to a financial institution existing and operating under the provisions of the banking code of 1999.  The conversion was effective August 20, 2020.

Eric L. Eishen, President/CEO of Sturgis Bancorp Inc. and the Bank, stated, “This conversion better reflects the Bank’s current operations. The Bank was founded in 1905 as a Building and Loan Association. Over the years, the Bank has utilized several charters based on the business model and operations. The Building and Loan converted to a State Chartered Savings and Loan, Federal Savings and Loan, Federal Savings Bank, and most recently a State Savings Bank. The State Savings Bank charter has served the Bank well for many years. After years of industry consolidation, the Bank was the only remaining institution chartered under Michigan’s State Savings Bank Act. The Charter was flexible enough to allow the Bank to add several ancillary operations. However, this conversion to a commercial bank charter positions the Bank to continue operations and be recognized as a commercial bank versus a thrift.”

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC.  The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan.  Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services.  Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

For Sturgis Bank & Trust Company updates, visit www.sturgisbank.com.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements.  These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp.  Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies.  Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONTACTS: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. - Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO P: 269 651-9345


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STURGIS BANCORP, INC.
02:08pSturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Bank Charter Change
GL
07/24STURGIS BANCORP : Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020 
AQ
07/24STURGIS BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
06/16Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Appoints John T. Wiedlea Chairman
GL
04/29STURGIS BANCORP : Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020 
AQ
04/29Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
03/25Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Postpones Annual Meeting 
GL
01/23Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01/22Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2019
GL
2019STURGIS BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,3 M - -
Net income 2019 4,93 M - -
Net Debt 2019 44,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,20x
Yield 2019 2,79%
Capitalization 39,7 M 39,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart STURGIS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eric L. Eishen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Wiedlea Chairman
Ronald W. Scheske Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Brian P. Hoggatt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jeffrey M. Mohney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STURGIS BANCORP, INC.-11.63%40
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.92%311 922
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%245 097
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.04%225 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%184 759
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%132 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group