Nov. 4, 2021

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Kevin B. Reid Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Thomas A. Dineen Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio Aegis Capital Corporation, Research Division - Head of Consumer Products and Special Situations Ryan F. Hamilton Morgan Dempsey Capital Management, LLC - VP & Portfolio Manager

Ryan Robert Meyers Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Good morning, and welcome to the Sturm, Ruger & Company Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I would like to ask Kevin Reid, our General Counsel, to read the caution on forward-looking statements. Then Tom Dineen, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the third quarter 2021 financial results, and then I will discuss our operations and the state of the market. After that, we'll get to your questions. Kevin?

Kevin B. Reid Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Kevin. Now Tom will discuss the company's third quarter 2021 results.

Thomas A. Dineen Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO

Thanks, Chris. For the third quarter of 2021, net sales were $178.2 million and diluted earnings were $1.98 per share. For the comparable prior year period, net sales were $145.7 million and diluted earnings were $1.39 per share. For the first 9 months of 2021, net sales were $562.7 million and diluted earnings were $6.64 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $399.6 million and diluted earnings were $3.31 per share. The substantial increase in profitability for the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the increase in sales and production, resulting in favorable leveraging of fixed costs including depreciation, engineering and other indirect labor expenses.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, profitability declined principally due to 3 factors: First, all of our firearms facilities took a very well-deserved shutdown week in July, which reduced the number of workdays in the quarter to 59 compared to 64 workdays in Q2. This decrease in production reduced sales and resulted in some unfavorable deleveraging of fixed costs. Second, after a relatively quiet second quarter, COVID positive cases in our plants were then tripled in the third quarter. This resulted in significant increases in lost

