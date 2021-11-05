Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
Nov. 4, 2021

11/05/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

November 4, 2021

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

DELAWARE

001-10435

06-0633559

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification

Incorporation)

Number)

ONE LACEY PLACE, SOUTHPORT, CONNECTICUT 06890

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(203) 259-7843

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

RGR

NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

1

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

We are furnishing this Report on Form 8-K in connection with the disclosure of information during a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021, discussing our third quarter 2021 financial results. The transcript of the conference call and webcast is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit) is furnished pursuant to Item

7.01 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the Report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

The text included with this Report on Form 8-K and the replay of the conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021, is available on our website located at Ruger.com/corporate, although we reserve the right to discontinue that availability at any time.

Certain statements contained in this Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit) may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1

Transcript of conference call and webcast conducted on November 4, 2021.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

By: /S/ Thomas A. Dineen

Name: Thomas A. Dineen

Title: Principal Financial Officer,

Principal Accounting Officer,

Senior Vice President, Treasurer and

Chief Financial Officer

Dated: November 5, 2021

3

EDITED TRANSCRIPT

Q3 2021 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Earnings Call

EVENT DATE/TIME: NOVEMBER 04, 2021 / 1:00PM GMT

NOVEMBER 04, 2021 / 1:00PM GMT, Q3 2021 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Earnings Call

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Kevin B. Reid Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Thomas A. Dineen Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio Aegis Capital Corporation, Research Division - Head of Consumer Products and Special Situations Ryan F. Hamilton Morgan Dempsey Capital Management, LLC - VP & Portfolio Manager

Ryan Robert Meyers Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

PRESENTATION

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Q3 2021 Sturm, Ruger Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Chris Killoy. Please go ahead.

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Good morning, and welcome to the Sturm, Ruger & Company Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I would like to ask Kevin Reid, our General Counsel, to read the caution on forward-looking statements. Then Tom Dineen, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the third quarter 2021 financial results, and then I will discuss our operations and the state of the market. After that, we'll get to your questions. Kevin?

Kevin B. Reid Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Thanks, Chris. We want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including, not limited to the company's reports on the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and of course, on the Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021, which we filed last night. Copy of these documents may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or on the company website at ruger.com/corporate or, of course, the SEC website at sec.gov.

We do reference non-GAAP EBITDA. Please notice that the reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and on our Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2021, both of which are posted to our website. Furthermore, the company disclaims all responsibility to update forward-looking statements. Chris?

Christopher J. Killoy Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Kevin. Now Tom will discuss the company's third quarter 2021 results.

Thomas A. Dineen Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO

Thanks, Chris. For the third quarter of 2021, net sales were $178.2 million and diluted earnings were $1.98 per share. For the comparable prior year period, net sales were $145.7 million and diluted earnings were $1.39 per share. For the first 9 months of 2021, net sales were $562.7 million and diluted earnings were $6.64 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $399.6 million and diluted earnings were $3.31 per share. The substantial increase in profitability for the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the increase in sales and production, resulting in favorable leveraging of fixed costs including depreciation, engineering and other indirect labor expenses.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, profitability declined principally due to 3 factors: First, all of our firearms facilities took a very well-deserved shutdown week in July, which reduced the number of workdays in the quarter to 59 compared to 64 workdays in Q2. This decrease in production reduced sales and resulted in some unfavorable deleveraging of fixed costs. Second, after a relatively quiet second quarter, COVID positive cases in our plants were then tripled in the third quarter. This resulted in significant increases in lost

