STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

05/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
69.31 USD   -0.23%
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 4

05/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 4, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 1188423.

The Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate as soon as practicable after the filing. Concurrent with the filing of the Form 10-Q, an earnings release containing the first quarter 2022 financial statements will be issued. We urge investors to read our complete Form 10-Q in order to have adequate information to make informed investment decisions.

The Company will host a virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The virtual meeting is open to shareholders as well as anyone interested in the Company. The login information is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RGR2022 and will be included in our earnings release.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across both the Ruger and Marlin brands. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 609 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 70,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,47 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy Executive Director-Sales & Marketing
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sarah F. Colbert Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.2.13%1 225
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-47.62%6 211
FLUIDRA, S.A.-29.89%4 922
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-18.84%4 113
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-20.21%3 064
ASICS CORPORATION-18.08%2 936