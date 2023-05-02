Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-02 pm EDT
57.46 USD   -0.83%
05:06pSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 3
BU
04/26CommonSpirit Health Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Urge Support for its Proposal
CI
04/26CommonSpirit Health Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Urge Support for its Proposal
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 3

05/02/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 3, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter operating results. Interested parties can listen to the webcast via this link or by visiting Ruger.com/corporate. Those who wish to ask questions during the webcast will need to pre-register prior to the meeting.

The Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate as soon as practicable after the filing. Concurrent with the filing of the Form 10-Q, an earnings release containing the first quarter 2023 financial statements will be issued. We urge investors to read our complete Form 10-Q in order to have adequate information to make informed investment decisions.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across both the Ruger and Marlin brands. For almost 75 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
05:06pSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results and File Quarterly Report ..
BU
04/26CommonSpirit Health Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Urge Support for its Pro..
CI
04/26CommonSpirit Health Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement and Urge Support for its Pro..
CI
04/20CommonSpirit Health Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Sturm, Ruger & Company
CI
04/19Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesda..
BU
04/11Sturm Ruger Mpany : Ruger Introduces New Ruger Mark IV 22/45 Lite Optic-Ready with Co-Witn..
PU
04/10Sturm Ruger Mpany : Ruger Introduces the ReadyDot™ Micro Reflex Optic
PU
04/03Sturm Ruger Mpany : Ruger Announces New Super Wrangler Convertible .22 LR / .22 WMR Single..
PU
03/27More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger
AQ
03/15Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 547 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 880
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 57,94 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy Executive Director-Sales & Marketing
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sarah F. Colbert Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.14.46%1 026
ASICS CORPORATION30.40%5 070
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.11.14%4 074
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.17.10%3 349
FLUIDRA, S.A.6.96%3 175
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.14.23%3 138
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer