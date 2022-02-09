Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 23

02/09/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 7268098.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
