Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
62.94 USD   +1.50%
05:06pSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 3
BU
07/19INSIDER SELL : Sturm Ruger & Co
MT
07/07U.S. House panel asks gunmakers to testify amid mass shootings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 3

07/20/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter operating results. Interested parties can listen to the webcast via this link or by visiting Ruger.com/corporate. Those who wish to ask questions during the webcast will need to pre-register prior to the meeting.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across both the Ruger and Marlin brands. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
05:06pSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesd..
BU
07/19INSIDER SELL : Sturm Ruger & Co
MT
07/07U.S. House panel asks gunmakers to testify amid mass shootings
RE
07/07U.S. House panel seeks testimony of gunmaker CEOs after mass shootings
RE
06/30STURM RUGER MPANY : Team Ruger Brings Home Another Win
PU
06/24US House of Representative Passes Bipartisan Gun-Safety Bill
MT
06/23Firearms-Related Stocks Gain After US Supreme Court Ruling Expands Gun Rights
MT
06/23US Supreme Court Voids NY Gun Limits, Establishes Right To Carry
MT
06/08STURM RUGER MPANY : Team Ruger Continues Winning Streak
PU
06/07FIREARMS : Focus on Smith & Wesson and Sturm
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 610 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 092 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,01 $
Average target price 80,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy Executive Director-Sales & Marketing
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sarah F. Colbert Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.-8.84%1 092
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-20.77%4 015
FLUIDRA, S.A.-43.72%3 851
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-11.61%3 389
ASICS CORPORATION-0.94%3 354
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-73.71%3 171