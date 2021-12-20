Sturm Ruger mpany : , Ruger & Co., Inc. Reintroduces the Marlin 1895 SBL Lever-Action Rifle

Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reintroduces the Marlin 1895 SBL Lever-Action Rifle

12/20/2021 | 02:30pm EST
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce the initial production and shipment of Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles. Just over a year after acquiring the assets associated with the Marlin brand, Ruger is shipping the first Marlin model, the 1895 SBL chambered in .45-70 Govt.

"We are excited to officially flip the switch and let our customers know that Marlin is back," said Ruger President and CEO, Chris Killoy. "Since the move of over 100 truckloads of equipment and inventory back in November 2020, our engineering team took the 1895 through a complete design and production review focused on achieving the highest quality, accuracy, and performance standards. The end result is a quality rifle, produced using modern manufacturing methods, that consumers will be sure to enjoy and proud to own."

This first model is just the beginning of the reintroduction of the Marlin brand and illustrates the improved manufacturing processes that deliver reliable, attractive firearms. These processes will result in the introduction of additional Marlin models, calibers and variations over the coming years.

"Being a long-time Marlin fan, I knew that we needed to take our time and make sure that our reintroduction was nothing short of perfect," continued Killoy. "From the quality of the firearm, to clear ways for consumers to differentiate Ruger-made Marlins, we focused on getting every detail right."

Ruger-made, Marlin 1895 SBL rifles are marked with "Mayodan, NC," bear an "RM" or Ruger-Made serial number prefix, have the Marlin Horse and Rider logo laser engraved on their grip, and also feature a red and white "bullseye" on the buttstock.

Additional models are scheduled for release throughout the coming year; specifically, other variations of the Model 1895, as well as the reintroduction of the Model 336 and Model 1894. Due to the anticipated strong demand and the limited quantity of Ruger-made Marlin lever-action rifles, Ruger encourages retailers to contact their distributors for availability and advises consumers not to leave deposits with retailers that do not have confirmed shipments.

To stay up-to-date on future Marlin announcements and learn more about the Marlin 1895 SBL, visit MarlinFirearms.com, Facebook.com/MarlinFirearms or Instagram.com/MarlinFirearmsOfficial.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 19:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 742 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 70,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,71 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
John A. Cosentino Lead Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.2.52%1 174
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-72.02%14 017
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY8.25%4 834
ASICS CORPORATION23.84%4 130
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.26.81%3 785
MIPS AB (PUBL)106.99%3 070