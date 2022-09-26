Sturm Ruger mpany : , Ruger & Co., Inc. Reintroduces the Marlin Model 1895 Guide Gun

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce the Marlin Model 1895™ Guide Gun. Formerly known as an "1895 GBL" (Guide Big Loop), this model is Ruger's first reintroduction in the Guide Gun family of rifles and Ruger's first introduction of an alloy steel Marlin rifle with a blued finish.
"The Guide Gun is our next step in the expansion of the Marlin line," stated CEO and President, Chris Killoy. "Marlin fans should be encouraged by the growth in product offerings and know that we are going to continuously expand into other models."
Chambered in .45-70 Govt., this rifle features a 19" cold hammer-forged barrel with a 1:20" twist. The threaded barrel (11/16"- 24), comes with a match-polished thread protector and will accommodate common muzzle devices.
This Guide Gun sports a handsome brown laminate stock with crisp checkering to help maintain a good grip in virtually all weather conditions. This rifle also utilizes a traditional, fully adjustable semi-buckhorn sight system. The alloy steel receiver, big loop lever, and trigger guard plate feature a non-glare, blued, satin finish. The bolt is nickel-plated for smooth cycling and durability.
To stay up-to-date on future Marlin announcements and learn more about the Marlin 1895 Guide Gun, visit MarlinFirearms.com
, Facebook.com/MarlinFirearms
or Instagram.com/MarlinFirearmsOfficial
.
Disclaimer
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:32 UTC.