  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 12:09:54 pm EDT
67.80 USD   +2.32%
11:56aSTURM RUGER MPANY : Ruger Expands the Mark IV 22/45 Lite Family
PU
09:43aCan U.S. gunmakers be liable for mass shootings?
RE
05/25Gunmakers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against industry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Expands the Mark IV 22/45 Lite Family

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) has expanded the Ruger® Mark IV™ 22/45™ Lite family of rimfire pistols. This new model features a ported, anodized aluminum receiver with a natural finish that nicely contrasts its black grip and barrel.

The Mark IV 22/45 Lite combines a lightweight, precision-molded, polymer grip frame with a ported, anodized aluminum receiver for a custom pistol look without the custom price. Chambered for the popular .22 LR cartridge, the Mark IV 22/45 Lite is fun to shoot, accurate and reliable. Weighing only 25 oz., the Mark IV 22/45 Lite is the ideal lightweight rimfire pistol.

The Mark IV 22/45 Lite's CNC-machined aluminum receiver houses a 4.4-inch stainless steel barrel, held in place by a tension nut to ensure accuracy. The Mark IV 22/45 Lite also features adjustable target sights, an installed Picatinny rail for easy mounting of optics and a factory-threaded 1/2"-28 muzzle to accept popular muzzle accessories. The comfortable, precision-molded polymer grip frame incorporates replaceable checkered 1911-style grip panels that allow shooters to customize the look of the pistol. The Mark IV 22/45 Lite is the perfect outdoor companion and can be used for target shooting, plinking, small game hunting or competitive shooting. With one-button takedown, two 10-round magazines, and a 1911-style grip angle, it's the perfect .22 caliber training pistol.

For more information on the Mark IV family or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com, Facebook.com/Ruger or Instagram.com/RugersOfficial. To find accessories for the Mark IV and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.
The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm - know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 610 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 1 167 M 1 167 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 70,8%
