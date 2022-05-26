Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Expands the Mark IV 22/45 Lite Family

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) has expanded the Ruger® Mark IV™ 22/45™ Lite family of rimfire pistols. This new model features a ported, anodized aluminum receiver with a natural finish that nicely contrasts its black grip and barrel.
The Mark IV 22/45 Lite combines a lightweight, precision-molded, polymer grip frame with a ported, anodized aluminum receiver for a custom pistol look without the custom price. Chambered for the popular .22 LR cartridge, the Mark IV 22/45 Lite is fun to shoot, accurate and reliable. Weighing only 25 oz., the Mark IV 22/45 Lite is the ideal lightweight rimfire pistol.
The Mark IV 22/45 Lite's CNC-machined aluminum receiver houses a 4.4-inch stainless steel barrel, held in place by a tension nut to ensure accuracy. The Mark IV 22/45 Lite also features adjustable target sights, an installed Picatinny rail for easy mounting of optics and a factory-threaded 1/2"-28 muzzle to accept popular muzzle accessories. The comfortable, precision-molded polymer grip frame incorporates replaceable checkered 1911-style grip panels that allow shooters to customize the look of the pistol. The Mark IV 22/45 Lite is the perfect outdoor companion and can be used for target shooting, plinking, small game hunting or competitive shooting. With one-button takedown, two 10-round magazines, and a 1911-style grip angle, it's the perfect .22 caliber training pistol.
