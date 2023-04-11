Advanced search
04:00:01 2023-04-11
58.94 USD   +1.62%
Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Introduces New Ruger Mark IV 22/45 Lite Optic-Ready with Co-Witness Sights

04/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) has expanded the Ruger® Mark IV™ 22/45™ Lite family of rimfire pistols with a new model that features a mounting position for a standard Shield™ RMS footprint reflex optic in place of the Picatinny rail. It also features a raised front fiber optic sight and an adjustable rear sight that co-witness with most micro red dot optics. The new model has an attractive ventilated rib on top of a clear anodized receiver.

Like most Ruger Mark IV 22/45 Lite pistols, the new model combines a lightweight, precision-molded, polymer grip frame with a ported, anodized aluminum receiver for a custom pistol look without the custom price. Chambered for the popular .22 LR cartridge, this pistol is fun to shoot, accurate and reliable. Weighing only 22.5 oz., the 22/45 Lite is the ideal lightweight rimfire pistol. The CNC-machined aluminum receiver houses a 4.4-inch stainless steel barrel, held in place by a tension nut to ensure accuracy and a factory-threaded 1/2"-28 muzzle to accept popular muzzle accessories. The comfortable, precision-molded polymer grip frame incorporates replaceable checkered 1911-style grip panels that allow shooters to customize the look of the pistol. The Mark IV 22/45 Lite is the perfect outdoor companion and can be used for target shooting, plinking, small game hunting or competitive shooting. With one-button takedown, two 10-round magazines, and a 1911-style grip angle, it's the perfect .22 caliber training pistol.

For more information on the Mark IV family or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com, Facebook.com/Ruger, or Instagram.com/Rugersofficial. To find accessories for the Mark IV and other Ruger firearms , visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms. To purchase the Ruger ReadyDot as an accessory visit ShopRuger.com

The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm - know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.

