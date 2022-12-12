Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Introduces the New Security-380 Lite Rack Pistol

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to introduce the newest addition to its Lite Rack™ family of pistols, the Ruger® Security-380®. Chambered in .380 Auto, the Security-380 is full-featured, ideally sized, and modestly priced.
The American-made Security-380 is constructed around a rigid, precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails and features a blued, through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. The lightweight slide features a vertical ledge on the steel rear sight and a bright fiber-optic front sight for rapid sight picture acquisition. Designed for new shooters, those who struggle with racking traditional slides, and anyone looking to enjoy a day at the range, the Lite Rack system includes refined slide serrations, pronounced cocking ears, and a lighter recoil spring to ensure easy manipulation of the slide.
Unlike many micro-compact .380 pistols, this new offering will accommodate a full capacity, 10-round flush fit magazine. Some models of the Security-380 also ship with an extended, 15-round magazine that extends the grip for a secure and comfortable hold. The textured grip fills the hand and helps distribute recoil better than a narrow single-stack pistol.
The Security-380 combines Ruger's safe, reliable and proven Secure Action™ fire-control system with a variety of safety features, including an integrated trigger safety, external manual safety, neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension, and a hammer catch to help prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled. The trigger has a short, smooth trigger pull, clean break, and positive reset.
The all-new Security-380 Lite Rack pistol is designed for hours of range training with minimal fatigue. The combination of easy-to-use features and reduced felt recoil will help recoil-sensitive shooters build skill and confidence at the range, and its lightweight and compact size makes it comfortable for all day carry. The Security-380 is based on the reliable Ruger Security-9® platform and is compatible with most of the same holsters, lights, lasers and accessories available on ShopRuger.com.
The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm - know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.