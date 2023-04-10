Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:23 2023-04-10 am EDT
57.80 USD   +1.48%
Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Introduces the ReadyDot™ Micro Reflex Optic

04/10/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to introduce the Ruger® ReadyDot™ micro reflex optic. The Ruger ReadyDot is an ultra-reliable 1X reflex sight designed specifically to co-witness with the Ruger MAX-9® pistol, but the low-profile sight also fits any compact handgun with a standard Shield RMSc footprint. The use of a reflex sight like the Ruger ReadyDot allows the shooter to keep both eyes open and focus on the target, rather than the front sight.

Unlike optics that utilize batteries and electronics to generate their aiming dot, the Ruger ReadyDot utilizes the light-gathering properties of fiber optics, so it is self-adjusting for brightness and never needs a battery. Adding to the robustness of the unit, it is a fixed, non-adjustable sight with a large 15 MOA dot optimized for rapid target acquisition at pistol distances. Eliminating features that are unnecessary for close range pistol shooting makes this the most rugged and reliable, waterproof and shock resistant pistol optic available.

For more information or to order your Ruger ReadyDot, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm - know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 15:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 547 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 11,5%
Capitalization 1 002 M 1 002 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 880
Free-Float 70,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,95 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy Executive Director-Sales & Marketing
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sarah F. Colbert Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.12.50%1 002
ASICS CORPORATION25.77%5 084
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.43.89%3 948
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.4.81%3 836
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.15.66%3 288
FLUIDRA, S.A.3.31%3 049
