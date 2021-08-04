Sturm Ruger mpany :  Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Diluted Earnings of $2.50 Per Share and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) announced today that for the second quarter of 2021 the Company reported net sales of $200.1 million and diluted earnings of $2.50 per share, compared with net sales of $130.3 million and diluted earnings of $1.05 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended July 3, 2021, net sales were $384.4 million and diluted earnings were $4.66 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $253.9 million and diluted earnings were $1.91 per share.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.00 per share for the second quarter for stockholders of record as of August 16, 2021, payable on August 27, 2021. This dividend varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40% of net income.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Killoy commented on the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, “The continued strengthening of our workforce, our increased productivity, and strong demand allowed us to achieve outstanding financial results. The dedication and commitment of our over 1,900 hardworking employees resulted in our seventh consecutive quarterly increase in production, and the continued reduced level of Ruger inventory at the independent distributors and in our warehouses is indicative of strong consumer demand for our firearms.”

Mr. Killoy continued, “New product development remains among our highest priorities. On the heels of the successful MAX-9 pistol launch earlier this year, we introduced the Ruger LCP MAX, a 380 Auto pistol, in June. This is the latest offering from the Ruger LCP family, which has set the standard for personal protection pistols for over a decade. We are hard at work on additional exciting new products, including the return of Marlin lever action rifles, which we plan to begin shipping in the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Killoy made the following observations related to the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance:

The estimated unit sell-through of the Company’s products from the independent distributors to retailers increased 13% in the first half of 2021 compared to the prior year period. For the same period, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (“NICS”) background checks (as adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation) decreased 5%. The increase in the sell-through of the Company’s products compared favorably to the decrease in adjusted NICS background checks and may be attributable to the following: Strong consumer demand for the Company’s products, Increases in production for each of the past seven quarters, and Introduction of new products that have been met with strong demand.



Sales of new products, including the Wrangler, the Ruger-57, the LCP II in .22 LR, the PC Charger, the MAX-9 pistol, and the LCP MAX represented $77.9 million or 22% of firearm sales in the first half of 2021. New product sales include only major new products that were introduced in the past two years.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s finished goods inventory and distributor inventories of the Company’s products decreased 7,800 units and remain significantly below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Cash provided by operations during the first half of 2021 was $76.2 million. At July 3, 2021, our cash and short-term investments totaled $173.6 million. Our current ratio is 3.7 to 1 and we have no debt.

In the first half of 2021, capital expenditures totaled $11.5 million. We expect our 2021 capital expenditures to total approximately $20 million, most of which relate to new product introductions.

In the first half of 2021, the Company returned $27.6 million to its shareholders through the payment of dividends.

At July 3, 2021, stockholders’ equity was $319.1 million, which equates to a book value of $18.14 per share, of which $9.86 per share was cash and short-term investments.

Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021. The financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are attached to this press release.

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 is available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Ruger website at Ruger.com/corporate. Investors are urged to read the complete Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 to ensure that they have adequate information to make informed investment judgments.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 23,561 $ 20,147 Short-term investments 149,994 121,007 Trade receivables, net 76,059 57,876 Gross inventories 84,254 80,487 Less LIFO reserve (48,969) (48,016) Less excess and obsolescence reserve (3,298) (3,394) Net inventories 31,987 29,077 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,042 6,266 Total Current Assets 285,643 234,373 Property, plant and equipment 404,917 393,843 Less allowances for depreciation (337,342) (323,110) Net property, plant and equipment 67,575 70,733 Deferred income taxes - 1,530 Other assets 45,658 41,622 Total Assets $ 398,876 $ 348,258

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,256 $ 37,078 Contract liabilities with customers - 84 Product liability 919 1,052 Employee compensation and benefits 28,615 37,275 Workers’ compensation 6,820 6,272 Income taxes payable 3,119 - Total Current Liabilities 77,729 81,761 Product liability accrual 91 74 Lease liability 1,590 1,724 Deferred income taxes 324 - Contingent liabilities - - Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, non-voting, par value $1: Authorized shares 50,000; none issued - - Common Stock, par value $1: Authorized shares – 40,000,000 2021 – 24,306,486 issued, 17,596,588 outstanding 2020 – 24,205,749 issued, 17,495,851 outstanding 24,306 24,206 Additional paid-in capital 43,610 43,468 Retained earnings 396,816 342,615 Less: Treasury stock – at cost

2021 – 6,709,898 shares

2020 – 6,709,898 shares (145,590) (145,590) Total Stockholders’ Equity 319,142 264,699 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 398,876 $ 348,258

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net firearms sales $199,447 $129,413 $383,049 $252,178 Net castings sales 625 851 1,400 1,725 Total net sales 200,072 130,264 384,449 253,903 Cost of products sold 121,315 90,179 233,126 177,809 Gross profit 78,757 40,085 151,323 76,094 Operating expenses: Selling 8,449 7,286 16,537 14,923 General and administrative 10,639 8,773 23,161 16,982 Total operating expenses 19,088 16,059 39,698 31,905 Operating income 59,669 24,026 111,625 44,189 Other income: Interest income 12 394 20 960 Interest expense (25) (27) (50) (52) Other income, net 610 306 1,061 413 Total other income, net 597 673 1,031 1,321 Income before income taxes 60,266 24,699 112,656 45,510 Income taxes 15,882 6,105 30,080 11,578 Net income and comprehensive income $ 44,384 $ 18,594 $ 82,576 $ 33,932 Basic earnings per share $2.52 $1.06 $4.70 $1.94 Diluted earnings per share $2.50 $1.05 $4.66 $1.91 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 17,590,305 17,489,642 17,574,798 17,475,819 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 17,766,868 17,763,277 17,735,910 17,735,474 Cash dividends per share $0.86 $0.35 $1.57 $0.53

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 82,576 $ 33,932 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,751 14,429 Stock-based compensation 5,043 2,732 Gain on sale of assets (58) (48) Deferred income taxes 1,854 3,133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (18,183) (1,013) Inventories (2,910) 16,235 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,686 10,465 Contract liability to customers (84) (5,977) Employee compensation and benefits (9,429) 6,123 Product liability (116) (42) Prepaid expenses, other assets and other liabilities (2,050) (6,327) Income taxes payable 3,119 4,466 Cash provided by operating activities 76,199 78,108 Investing Activities Property, plant and equipment additions (11,464) (5,921) Proceeds from sale of assets 73 54 Purchases of short-term investments (271,984) (233,466) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 242,997 154,072 Cash used for investing activities (40,378) (85,261) Financing Activities Remittance of taxes withheld from employees related to share-based compensation (4,801) (1,297) Dividends paid (27,606) (9,269) Cash used for financing activities (32,407) (10,566) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,414 (17,719) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,147 35,420 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,561 $ 17,701

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, the Company refers to various United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures and one non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, which management believes provides useful information to investors. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures being disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that EBITDA is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying business, as EBITDA provides information on the Company’s ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability. The Company believes that this reporting provides better transparency and comparability to its operating results. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial performance.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates its EBITDA by adding the amount of interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expenses that have been deducted from net income back into net income, and subtracting the amount of interest income that was included in net income from net income.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – EBITDA EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net income $44,384 $18,594 $82,576 $33,932 Income tax expense 15,882 6,105 30,080 11,578 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,250 7,215 14,751 14,429 Interest income (12) (394) (20) (960) Interest expense 25 27 50 52 EBITDA $67,529 $31,547 $127,437 $59,031

