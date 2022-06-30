Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-06-30 pm EDT
63.30 USD   -0.11%
Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Brings Home Another Win

06/30/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger posted another divisional win to help grow its competition season tally.

Team member Dave Olhasso brought home a first place divisional win at the 2022 Maryland State USPSA Championship held at the Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman Club in Thurmont, MD. Olhasso walked away with the top spot in the Limited 10 Division with a final score of 937.05 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in .45 Auto.

"This was the first time I competed in this match and the competition was stiff," said Olhasso. "As always, the performance of my Custom Shop pistol gave me the edge I needed to go out and bring home the win."

For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 18:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 610 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 70,7%
