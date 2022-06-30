Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Brings Home Another Win

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger posted another divisional win to help grow its competition season tally.
Team member Dave Olhasso brought home a first place divisional win at the 2022 Maryland State USPSA Championship held at the Thurmont Conservation & Sportsman Club in Thurmont, MD. Olhasso walked away with the top spot in the Limited 10 Division with a final score of 937.05 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in .45 Auto.
"This was the first time I competed in this match and the competition was stiff," said Olhasso. "As always, the performance of my Custom Shop pistol gave me the edge I needed to go out and bring home the win."
