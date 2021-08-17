Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig Wins Volusia County PRS Regional Bolt Gun Match

08/17/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig on winning the Production Division and high overall at the Volusia County PRS Regional match held in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

This match tested each competitor's skills and focus engaging targets laid out at distances up to 900 yards in 10 challenging stages. Koenig won with a final score of 81.00 competing with his stock Custom Shop Ruger Precision® Rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor.

'My Ruger Custom Shop Precision Rifle continues to perform flawlessly in all conditions giving me the ability to focus on the course of fire and win,' commented Koenig.

For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 17:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 756 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 839
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 81,01 $
Average target price 85,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Killoy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Dineen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Ron C. Whitaker Chairman
Thomas Patrick Sullivan Senior Vice President-Operations
John A. Cosentino Lead Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.24.50%1 426
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-27.50%32 812
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY23.91%5 532
ASICS CORPORATION32.47%4 396
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.32.78%3 978
MIPS AB (PUBL)67.86%2 616