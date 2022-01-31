Log in
    RGR   US8641591081

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

(RGR)
  Report
Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Claims First Divisional Wins of the Season

01/31/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger's James McGinty and Dave Olhasso each walked away with their first divisional wins of the competition season at the 2022 IDPA Arctic Blast Regional Championship held at the Wilkes-Barre Rifle and Pistol Club located in Hunlock Creek, PA.

McGinty took top honors in the ESP Division with a final time of 128.50 and finished second overall shooting the Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition chambered in 9mm Luger. Olhasso finished first in the CDP Division with a final time of 132.17 competing with the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition chambered in .45 Auto.

"Starting the match with zero-degree temperatures, wind chill and an icy range all helped to make this a very challenging competition," said McGinty. "Even with the extreme conditions, our Ruger Custom Shop pistols ran flawlessly, allowing us to capture our wins."

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
