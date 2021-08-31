Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Wins Revolver Division at USPSA Area 8 Championship

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger's Dave Olhasso on winning the Revolver division at the USPSA Area 8 Championship held at Shadow Hawk Defense in Hedgesville, WV this past weekend. Olhasso won his division of this 13-stage event shooting the Ruger Custom Shop® Super GP100® Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger with a final score of 1,281.86.



Team Ruger member James McGinty also competed in this match and walked away with a third place finish in the Single Stack division. McGinty earned a final score of 1,173.90 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger.



For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

