Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is excited to announce 36 new configurations of the Ruger American® Rifle Generation II, which includes 18 configurations of the new Predator variant of this popular rifle. Predator rifles are available in the full Gen II caliber assortment, from traditional predator calibers like .204 Ruger up to .300 Win Mag.



Generation II Predator models feature a durable, Burnt Bronze Cerakote barreled action and an attractive green stock textured with black and bronze splatter for excellent grip and control in the field. The longer 22" medium contour, cold hammer-forged barrel features deep spiral fluting on most models, improving the balance of the rifle without sacrificing rigidity or accuracy. The threaded muzzle features a factory-installed radial muzzle brake.



The American Gen II builds on the reliability and accuracy of the original Ruger American Rifle with its improved ergonomics, 3-position safety with locking bolt, stainless steel bolt, and more rigid stock. The newly introduced Predator rifles, combined with the launch of 11 new Standard models and seven new Ranch models in various desirable calibers, round out the American Rifle Gen II lineup, which now includes a complete array of Standard, Ranch and Predator models in 47 configurations and 20 calibers.



For more information on the Ruger American Rifle Generation II or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com. To find accessories for the Ruger American Rifle Gen II and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.



