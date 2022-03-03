Gulf buy now, pay later firm tabby raised another $54 million

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Gulf buy now, pay later firm
tabby said on Thursday it raised an additional $54 million from
mostly existing investors including Abu Dhabi state fund
Mubadala Investment Capital, as part of an extended funding
round that began last summer.
The company said the fresh funds, which count as part of a
series B round that took place in August, would be used to
support international expansion and consumer product offering.
Participation from existing investors that put in fresh
capital into tabby also came from fintech-focused venture
capital (VC) fund Arbor Ventures, Munich-headquartered Global
Founders Capital (GFC) and Saudi tech VC fund STV.
tabby said it also brought in Sequoia Capital India, an arm
of California-headquartered VC firm Sequoia Capital.
The company raised $50 million in August as part of the same
round, and the latest fundraising brings the total for the
offering to $104 million.
Tabby, which has over 1.1 million active shoppers in Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has raised a total of $180
million in debt and equity, including $150 million in 2021.
Founded in 2019, Dubai-based tabby partners with retailers
to offer consumers, both online and in-store, the option to
defer paying for purchases for up to 30 days or to pay four
equal monthly instalments at zero cost to the consumer.
tabby, which said in August it plans to speed up plans to
expand to other Arab markets, has partnered with over 3,000
brands, including a host of famous fashion names and online
retailer Amazon and its regional rival noon.
"While BNPL (buy now pay later) is still in its relative
infancy in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), the sector has
witnessed one of the fastest rates of consumer adoption globally
with 24% of consumers in the region reporting having used the
option in 2021," tabby said in its statement.
"This fundraising clearly illustrates the growth prospects
for the payment method in the region."
