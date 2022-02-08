Log in
STV : Barefaced TV to produce new dating format, Zodiac Island (w/t) for discovery+

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
08 Feb 2022 Barefaced TV to produce new dating format, Zodiac Island (w/t) for discovery+ Tagged in: Press Releases

Series is first commission for label since joining STV Studios <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

8 February 2022- London, UK - Discovery has today announced the commission of brand-new contemporary reality format and discovery+ original, Zodiac Island (w/t). The show will drop on discovery+ in the UK, as well as multiple international markets, later this year. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Produced by Barefaced TV (part of STV Studios), the 10x60 series will feature three leading astrologers who will carefully find matches for twelve cynical singletons. Living together during one lunar cycle on a sun-soaked Greek island, the series will test whether matching couples by their birth charts will lead to true love.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Zodiac Island(w/t)is Barefaced TV's first commission since joining the STV Studios family in September 2020 and is STV Studios' first major commission from one of the global streamers.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rosie Bray and Lucy Golding, Creative Directors at Barefaced TV, said: "With discovery+ we know we've found the perfect home for our original format Zodiac Island, which looks at dating in a whole new way, creating love matches that are truly written in the stars."<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Clare Laycock, SVP Planning & Insights, Head of Entertainment at Discovery, said: "We are over the moon to confirm details on our brand-new dating format, Zodiac Island (w/t). This is a unique twist on the traditional dating show, combining a search for real love with a passion for astrology."<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

David Mortimer, MD of STV Studios,said: "This is a brilliantly fresh new dating format. Rosie and Lucy have an unmatched talent for creating fun, uplifting content, and I'm sure Zodiac Island will be the perfect fit for discovery+. This show is Barefaced's first commission since joining the STV Studios family of labels, and I can't think of a more exciting way to kick things off - sun, sand and star signs, creating the perfect backdrop for a great new reality series!"<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The reality show was ordered by Discovery UK's Clare Laycock, commissioned by Charlotte Reid and executive produced by Steven Fullagar for discovery+. The series will be executive produced by Golding and Bray for Barefaced TV.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Media Contact: Kirstin Stevenson, STV kirstin.stevenson@stv.tv<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About Barefaced TV <_o3a_p>

Founded by Rosie Bray and Lucy Golding in 2017, Barefaced TV has already built a reputation for original and surprising content. Their most recent production was ambitious format, Naked Beach, for Channel 4. Rosie and Lucy are the team behind BBC Three's Snog Marry Avoid, where the pair first met. Prior to forming Barefaced TV, they created BBC2's Restaurant Wars and Channel 4's The Millionaire Party Planner. They then became joint heads of factual entertainment at NBCUniversal's development unit, where they worked with now STV Studios MD, David Mortimer, in his role as SVP in charge of NBCU's international unscripted group of companies. <_o3a_p>

Barefaced TV joined the STV Studios family of creative labels in September 2020.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About discovery+ <_o3a_p>

discovery+is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. Its landmark partnerships with brands such as Sky, Amazon Prime Video Channels and Vodafone bring viewers closer to the rich portfolio of discovery+ content. It features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including Reality, True Crime, Paranormal, to Documentaries & Sport plus so much more. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Discovery is also bringing Eurosport to discovery+. For more information, please visit discoveryplus.co.ukand follow discovery+ on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitterand Instagram. <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
