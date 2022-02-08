STV : Barefaced TV to produce new dating format, Zodiac Island (w/t) for discovery+

08 Feb 2022

8 February 2022 - London, UK - Discovery has today announced the commission of brand-new contemporary reality format and discovery+ original, Zodiac Island (w/t). The show will drop on discove ry+ in the UK, as well as multiple international markets, later this year. <_o3a_p>

Produced by Barefaced TV (part of STV Studios), the 10x60 series will feature three leading astrologers who will carefully find matches for twelve cynical singletons. Living together during one lunar cycle on a sun-soaked Greek island, the series will test whether matching couples by their birth charts will lead to true love.<_o3a_p>

Zodiac Island (w/t) is Barefaced TV's first commission since joining the STV Studios family in September 2020 and is STV Studios' first major commission from one of the global streamers. <_o3a_p>

Rosie Bray and Lucy Golding, Creative Directors at Barefaced TV , said: "With discovery+ we know we've found the perfect home for our original format Zodiac Island, which looks at dating in a whole new way, creating love matches that are truly written in the stars." <_o3a_p>

Clare Laycock, SVP Planning & Insights, Head of Entertainment at Discovery, said: "We are over the moon to confirm details on our brand-new dating format, Zodiac Island (w/t). This is a unique twist on the traditional dating show, combining a search for real love with a passion for astrology."<_o3a_p>

David Mortimer, MD of STV Studios, said: "This is a brilliantly fresh new dating

format. Rosie and Lucy have an unmatched talent for creating fun, uplifting content, and I'm sure Zodiac Island will be the perfect fit for discovery+. This show is Barefaced's first commission since joining the STV Studios family of labels, and I can't think of a more exciting way to kick things off - sun, sand and star signs, creating the perfect backdrop for a great new reality series!"

The reality show was ordered by Discovery UK's Clare Laycock, commissioned by Charlotte Reid and executive produced by Steven Fullagar for discovery+. The series will be executive produced by Golding and Bray for Barefaced TV.<_o3a_p>

About Barefaced TV <_o3a_p>

Founded by Rosie Bray and Lucy Golding in 2017, Barefaced TV has already built a reputation for original and surprising content. Their most recent production was ambitious format, Naked Beach, for Channel 4. Rosie and Lucy are the team behind BBC Three's Snog Marry Avoid, where the pair first met. Prior to forming Barefaced TV, they created BBC2's Restaurant Wars and Channel 4's The Millionaire Party Planner. They then became joint heads of factual entertainment at NBCUniversal's development unit, where they worked with now STV Studios MD, David Mortimer, in his role as SVP in charge of NBCU's international unscripted group of companies. <_o3a_p>

Barefaced TV joined the STV Studios family of creative labels in September 2020.<_o3a_p>

