    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/01 10:57:03 am
351.9 GBX   +5.04%
11:01aSTV : Capital Markets Presentation 1 December 2021
PU
11/05STV Group plc provides notice of mini-Capital Markets Event
PU
11/03Media CEOs pledge to help audiences navigate climate change
PU
STV : Capital Markets Presentation 1 December 2021

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
STV Capital Markets Event - Scottish Advertising

1st December 2021

Today's Trading Update

  • 2021 will be a record year, with STV Total Advertising Revenues (TAR) + 22-24%
  • Regional advertising expected to be c.+20% and VOD advertising +35-40% for the full year
  • 9-monthTAR finished +28% verses previous guidance of +25-30%
  • Q4 performance stronger than expected, with TAR forecast at +13-15%

October +15%

November +20%

December +5-10%

  • Successful STV Growth Fund increased from £20m to £30m to drive recovery in 2022

2

Today's focus is on the regional element of STV's total advertising revenue

STV TAR explained

NATIONAL

REGIONAL

DIGITAL

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

c. £75-80m p.a.

c. £15m p.a.

c. £15m p.a.

Sold by

Sold by

Sold by

Guaranteed share of

Regional spot

VOD advertising on

national spot and

Regional sponsorship

STV Player

sponsorship revenues

Partnerships

Digital sponsorship

Digital display

Focus of today's session

3

Reminder: ITV partnership guarantees our share of a revitalised national advertising market

  • Flexibility, trust, brand safety all enhanced during the pandemic
  • Big advertisers re-discovering TV and ramping up brand spend
  • New DTC and Ecommerce brands driving growth

Source: Average video advertising time per day. 2020, BARB / comScore / Broadcaster stream data / IPA Touchpoints 2020 / Rentrak *TikTok ad time modelled at 2% of content time - the same as YouTube

91% of video advertising time per day

spent with Broadcast

1%

6% 2%

5%

2%

16%

77% 91%

Broadcaster TV | 91% / 77%

YouTube | 6% / 16%

Other Online video | 2% / 2%

TikTok | 1% / 5%

Large circle = Individuals | Small circle = 16-34s

4

Agenda

Simon Pitts, CEO

1. Introduction & trading update

Peter Reilly, Commercial Director

  1. STV's unrivalled market position
  2. Partnership through the pandemic

Danielle Kelly, Director of Strategy & Sales Scotland

  1. Driving the Scottish Economy through the STV Growth Fund
  2. Innovating to stay ahead
  3. Q&A

5

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 15,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 157 M 207 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Reynolds Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STV GROUP PLC10.56%207
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.14.06%22 295
BOLLORÉ SE40.04%15 652
VIVENDI SE-57.35%13 300
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%7 427
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.102.60%5 911