  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  STV Group plc
  News
  Summary
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

STV : Channel 4 commissions new entertainment format from STV Studios label Hello Mary

03/30/2022 | 05:35am EDT
30 Mar 2022 Channel 4 commissions new entertainment format from STV Studios label Hello Mary Tagged in: Press ReleasesChannel 4 has announced new young-skewing entertainment series for E4 and E4 social channels. Hello Mary's entertainment format One Night Stand, which was hugely successful as a social media-first commission last year, has been recommissioned for a new long form four-part series for E4, whilst Renaissance Studios secure a three-part digital commission with Dating Pool for distribution across E4's social platforms.

First commissioned as a multiplatform series for E4 socials, One Night Stand was originally viewed over 5 million times on Facebook, with one cut being viewed 2.7 million times alone. It was then reversioned for E4, as a one-off episode, which averaged 315k Individuals and a 5.42% 16-34 share, this was up +68% on slot average for Individuals and up +19% for the slot for 16-34s.

The light-hearted new series will again follow lovestruck singles, surprising someone who they previously had a one-night stand with to see if their fleeting former lover could have been the one that got away. Meeting for a second-chance date they will recollect memories of the brief encounter and share how they really feel about each other to determine whether romance can be rekindled or if that initial spark has fizzled for good.

Replicating this successful piloting model, Channel 4 has also commissioned Dating Pool, a three-part digital series and E4 one-off from Renaissance Studios.

Presented by self-dubbed, 'comedic Rockstar' Spuddz, each episode of the three-part social media series Dating Pool will follow one singleton on a cab journey to a romantic date. Joining them in the cab will be three potential suitors. Together they will be whisked off to one romantic destination, but the suitors will only have the duration of the journey to make an impression and some will be dumped and left to find their own way home along the way. As the cab pulls up only one suitor will be left and make it to the actual date.

Steve Regan, CEO of Hello Mary (part of STV Studios), said: "It's been great to see the journey of our idea, One Night Stand, and it's been a joy working with Channel 4 who are so ambitious and supportive in the way they develop newcontent.The series also encapsulates all the fun and relatability we inject into all Hello Mary formats."

Channel 4's Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris said: "Our digital shorts were commissioned as part of our drive to grow new titles and talent outside of traditional linear slots and to test new and original ideas with younger audiences wherever they consume content. The performance has been heartening and we are delighted that commissioning in this way is leading to new ideas from great indies."

Charlene Campbell, Senior Development Producer at Renaissance Studios said: "At Renaissance we create bold impactful content that represents the culture, when Renaissance envisioned this idea, we knew it would change the dating game, and we can't wait to share this journey with you all."

One Night Stand was commissioned for E4 by Genna Gibson, commissioner for Entertainment. It was previously commissioned for E4 social platforms by Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Live Events. Dating Pool was commissioned by Evie Buckley Digital Commissioning Editor, Youth and Entertainment, with Genna Gibson, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment.

ENDS

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
