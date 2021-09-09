Log in
STV : Interim Results Presentation for six months ended 30 June 2021

09/09/2021
STV Interim Results

9th September 2021

Strong recovery; strategic momentum

Screw, STV Studios for C4

Agenda

Introduction

Paul Reynolds

Overview

Simon Pitts

Finance review

Lindsay Dixon

Strategic update

Simon Pitts

2

Growth already beyond 2019 levels

  • Revenue +35% on 2020 and +10% on 2019
  • Adjusted operating profit +118% on 2020 and +3% on 2019
  • Maintaining record audience growth on TV and online
  • Advertising trends strengthening ahead of expectations
  • High margin digital business continues to accelerate
  • Good momentum in Studios, with further commissions and an 8th creative label
  • Sale of lottery completed with long term advertising contract
  • Positive outlook for remainder of 2021
  • Following a return to cash dividend in May, Board proposes interim dividend of 3.7p, +23% on 2020

3

Finance Review

Lindsay Dixon

Angela Black, STV

H1 2021 key financials

Total

Revenue

£60.3m

2020 +35%

2019 +10%

Studios

Revenue

£6.0m

2020 +265%

2019 +202%

Total

Advertising

Revenue

£51.4m

2020 +32%

2019 +5%

Adjusted

Operating

Profit

£11.4m

2020 +118%

2019 +3%

Regional

Advertising

Revenue

£7.6m

2020 +27%

2019 +4%

Adjusted

EPS

19.2p

2020 +79%

2019 +11%

Digital

Revenue

£8.5m

2020 +45%

2019 +52%

Net

Debt

£17.6m

Dec '20

£17.5m

Jun '20

£33.5m

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2021 13,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 158 M 217 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 337,50 GBX
Average target price 516,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Reynolds Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STV GROUP PLC11.39%217
VIVENDI SE23.96%40 438
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.2.42%20 015
BOLLORÉ SE50.50%17 633
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.00%9 553
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.172.93%8 183