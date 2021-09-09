STV : Interim Results Presentation for six months ended 30 June 2021

STV Interim Results
9th September 2021
Strong recovery; strategic momentum
Screw, STV Studios for C4
Agenda
Introduction
Paul Reynolds
Overview
Simon Pitts
Finance review
Lindsay Dixon
Strategic update
2
Growth already beyond 2019 levels
3
Finance Review
Lindsay Dixon
Angela Black, STV
H1 2021 key financials
Total
Revenue
£60.3m
2020 +35%
2019 +10%
Studios
£6.0m
2020 +265%
2019 +202%
Advertising
£51.4m
2020 +32%
2019 +5%
Adjusted
Operating
Profit
£11.4m
2020 +118%
2019 +3%
Regional
£7.6m
2020 +27%
2019 +4%
EPS
19.2p
2020 +79%
2019 +11%
Digital
£8.5m
2020 +45%
2019 +52%
Net
Debt
£17.6m
Dec '20
£17.5m
Jun '20
£33.5m
5
