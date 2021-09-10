Log in
    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
STV : Lorraine Kelly to join Still Game legends in Scotland-wide pub quiz for STV Children's Appeal

09/10/2021
10 Sep 2021 Lorraine Kelly to join Still Game legends in Scotland-wide pub quiz for STV Children's Appeal

Ever wondered how the Queen of Breakfast TV would fare against the Queen of Craiglang in a pub quiz? Well, wonder no more, as Lorraine Kelly is set to go head-to-head with Still Game icon Jane McCarry - and hundreds of other Scots - in a super-sized quiz next Thursday (16 September) to raise funds for the STV Children's Appeal.

And Jane, who famously played Isa Drennan in the hit show, is not the only Craiglang legend taking on Lorraine in the battle of the brains. Sanjeev Kohli, who starred as Isa's boss Navid Harrid, is also set to take part, alongside STV entertainment reporter Laura Boyd.

With fans from across the country invited to join in, The Clansman has been deemed too small a venue for this particular pub quiz. Instead, the Appeal has partnered with online events firm The Stayin' Inn to run the virtual event, 'Are You Smarter Than a Scottish Celebrity?'

The quiz will put the stars' general knowledge to the test to find out which of them is the most intelligent TV personality in the country. But with the event being open to members of the public, there's no telling just how high - or low - Lorraine, Jane, Sanjeev and Laura will rank on the scoreboard.

At least one thing's for certain: Glasgow native Jane will be hoping to avoid any Latin-based questions, with one of her Still Game alter ego's best-remembered quips being: 'He said 'et tu, Isa' - a never ate two ae anythin'!'

The unique event is taking place as part of a new fundraiser to mark 10 years of the STV Children's Appeal. The charity's 10XChallenge, which calls on the nation to take part in their own challenge or event inspired by the number '10' over ten days, begins today and continues until 19 September.

Since its launch in 2011, the STV Children's Appeal has raised over £25 million to support thousands of children living in poverty in Scotland.

Lorraine Kelly said: 'I've been involved in some weird and wacky challenges all in the name of the STV Children's Appeal over the last 10 years, but competing in a quiz with two of Craiglang's most beloved residents? Well, there's a first for everything!

'This is going to be a really special event for a cause close to my heart - made even better by the fact that everyone can join in with us from wherever they are in the country. Now I'm off to start swotting up!'

Jane McCarry said:'If Isa and Navid were to go up against each other in a quiz, I have no doubt who would come up trumps - what Isa doesn't know isn't worth knowing. Real life, on the other hand, could be slightly different! I'm so excited to reunite with my old Craiglang pal, as well as lovely Lorraine and Laura, to help raise some much-needed cash for such a worthwhile cause.'

Laura Boyd said: 'In the Appeal's 10th year, it's more important than ever to raise funds for children living in poverty in Scotland and I can't think of a more fun way to do that than quizzing some of our nation's favourite celebs. We know they all have a wicked sense of humour and the gift of the gab but is their general knowledge up to scratch? I can't wait to find out!'

You can take part in the quiz by going to facebook.com/thestayininnat 8pm on Thursday 16 September.

ENDS

Media Contact
Stephen Innes, STV - stephen.innes@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
